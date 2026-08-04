Dan Chiacchia, Esq. Stands With Survivors in Historic $326 Million Buffalo Diocese Settlement Agreement

Daniel J. Chiacchia, Esq. of Dan Chiacchia Injury Attorneys participated in a June 15, 2026, press conference confirming a proposed $326 million settlement agreement in the Buffalo Diocese Chapter 11 bankruptcy involving child sexual abuse claims. Mr. Chiacchia represents an abuse survivor who serves on the 6-member creditor's bankruptcy committee. The firm also represents 25 other survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

HAMBURG, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Speaking publicly for the first time, the members of the committee described the emotional burden of representing nearly 900 fellow survivors throughout more than six years of bankruptcy proceedings, mediation sessions, court hearings, and negotiations. The proposed settlement includes $150 million from the Diocese and affiliated Catholic entities, with the remaining funding from settlements with insurance companies. The committee members emphasized the strength they found in supporting one another throughout a process that repeatedly required them to relive their own trauma while advocating for hundreds of other survivors.

"The conference demonstrated their courageous effort in sticking together as a team and providing strength to one another throughout the process," Mr. Chiacchia said.

If approved by the bankruptcy court, the plan is expected to provide long-awaited closure for nearly 900 survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

Mr. Chiacchia was also featured in the Spring 2026 edition of Village Engaged Quarterly, which highlights his 40-year career as one of Western New York's leading personal injury litigators and a tireless advocate for injured clients and survivors of sexual abuse. He is among the first attorneys in New York to successfully litigate numerous claims under the New York Child Victims Act, including claims against the Buffalo Diocese.

The article highlights Mr. Chiacchia's service as a former Erie County prosecutor, his successful legal career, and his lifelong commitment to pursuing justice for those harmed by negligence.

Dan Chiacchia Injury Attorneys is a full-service personal injury law firm serving Western New York. To learn more or schedule a free case review, call 716-648-3030 or visit 716personalinjury. The firm is located in Hamburg, New York.

Media Contact

Dan Chiacchia, Dan Chiacchia Injury Attorneys, 1 716-648-3030, [email protected], https://www.716personalinjury.com/

SOURCE Dan Chiacchia Injury Attorneys