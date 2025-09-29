Dan Chiacchia Lawyers Earn Multiple Honors, Including 2025 Super Lawyers Recognition

The lawyers at Dan Chiacchia Injury Attorneys are proud to be consistently recognized for excellence in various practice areas. The firm's ongoing success is reflected in the many awards and honors its attorneys have earned for their advocacy, professionalism, and results.

HAMBURG, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most recently, three attorneys—Daniel J. Chiacchia, Esq., Lisa A. Poch, Esq., and Tiffany M. Kopacz, Esq.—were named to the 2025 New York Super Lawyers list, a distinction given to attorneys who demonstrate exceptional legal skill and peer recognition. Super Lawyers is a nationally respected rating service that highlights top attorneys across more than 70 practice areas. Selections are based on a rigorous process involving peer nominations, independent research, and professional evaluations. The Rising Stars category recognizes standout attorneys under age 40 or with less than 10 years of experience.

Daniel J. Chiacchia, Esq., Founder of Dan Chiacchia Injury Attorneys, is widely recognized as one of Western New York's premier trial lawyers. Over the course of his career, he has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for injury victims and survivors of child sexual abuse. Mr. Chiacchia has successfully litigated multiple landmark cases under the New York Child Victims Act and continues to be a tireless advocate for those harmed by negligence or misconduct. He has been named to the New York Super Lawyers list each year since 2017 and has earned numerous other professional honors. Outside the courtroom, Mr. Chiacchia has volunteered as a basketball, football, and mock trial coach in his local community, demonstrating the same dedication and leadership that define his legal career.

Lisa A. Poch, Esq., Senior Associate, is a respected trial attorney with a diverse practice in personal injury, criminal defense, and municipal law. She represents clients injured in car crashes, workplace accidents, and premises liability cases. Ms. Poch currently serves as the Town Attorney for the Town of Evans and as the Director of the Western New York Chapter of the New York Women's Bar Association. She was selected to the 2025 New York Super Lawyers list, following nine consecutive years on the Rising Stars list from 2015 to 2024. Known for her balanced, aggressive advocacy and community leadership, Ms. Poch continues to be recognized as a standout in the legal field.

Tiffany M. Kopacz, Esq., Senior Associate, brings over 25 years of experience to her work as a personal injury and guardianship attorney. She has helped clients recover millions in compensation and is particularly skilled in emotionally complex, high-conflict cases. In addition to her injury practice, Ms. Kopacz serves as a court-appointed attorney for incapacitated individuals and often acts as a guardian in legal matters. Her work is marked by compassion, attention to detail, and a strong command of the law. She has been selected to the New York Super Lawyers list every year since 2019, in recognition of her consistent success and professionalism both in and out of the courtroom.

Kevin F. Walsh, Esq., Associate Attorney, is a key member of the firm's litigation team and has served as lead or co-counsel in numerous jury trials in New York State Supreme Court. Known for his thorough preparation and strategic courtroom presence, he has earned a reputation as a persuasive and effective advocate. Mr. Walsh is a member of the Phi Delta Phi International Legal Honor Society (Rehnquist Inn), the Golden Key International Honour Society, the New York State Trial Lawyers Association (NYSTLA), and the Erie County Bar Association. His work continues to elevate the firm's trial practice and reinforce its reputation for excellence.

Dan Chiacchia Injury Attorneys is a dedicated personal injury law firm located in Hamburg, New York, serving clients throughout the surrounding areas. For more information about the firm's legal services, call 716-648-3030 or visit www.716personalinjury.com to schedule a free case review.

