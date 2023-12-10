Dan Crisci Releases New Album "Piano Jazz Meditations" Fall/Winter 2023

The collection of 10 original compositions created for soothing and calm reflection

MAPLEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jazz pianist and composer Dan Crisci released his latest album "Piano Jazz Meditations," a collection of 10 original pieces, many of which were written and recorded during the pandemic.

"During COVID lockdown, I had a lot of time to reflect and write," said Crisci. "I wanted to create soothing music that would help others connect to a more meditative and serene state of mind. Piano Jazz Meditations is what came from that poignant moment."

Ranging from meditative and bright pieces like the opening "Blossom" to almost-classical, thoughtful "Impressions of Sondheim," Crisci has compiled calming music for chaotic times. Listeners looking for soothing, calming music for light enjoyment or deep reflection will find an array of different solo compositions throughout the album.

"I'd love listeners to have the same transcendent experience I had when I first heard Keith Jarrett's meditative piano improvisations," said Crisci. "Being absorbed in music can be like a spiritual experience. It takes you to a different place, to a different feeling. I think we can all benefit from some quiet moments with music right now."

"Piano Jazz Meditations" is available on all major audio platforms and can be accessed here.

ABOUT DAN CRISCI - Dan Crisci, pianist and composer, has performed in the New York/New Jersey area since 1984. He has played at numerous clubs, concerts, New Year's Eve First Night performances, private events, and church services. He has played with musicians such as vocalists Brynn Stanley and Bill Robinson, guitarist John Carlini, bassist Sue Williams, violinist Zach Brock, and with his wife Ginny Johnston (vocals, drums, clarinet).

"Piano Jazz Meditations" is Dan's 7th album, five of which feature his original music, and he has been the accompanist for the Triad Arts Ensemble Choir for over 20 years. He has also played many events for the Discovery Orchestra, appearing in two episodes of their television show Fall in Love With Music, which debuted on Public Television in 2016.

Full Press Kit available here

Media Contact

Ennis Carter, Social Impact Studios, 1 2672576700, [email protected], https://sis25.com/

SOURCE Dan Crisci