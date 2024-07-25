Dan Harriger Retires and Passes the Torch to New Leadership at Huyett

"This organization is always looking for new ways to push forward; Dave and Dewey are exactly who should be at the helm of that endeavor. As Dan moves into retirement, please extend him the best of greetings. God bless you Dan, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts." Tim O'Keeffe, Huyett CEO Post this

Huyett is also pleased to announce that Dewey Oxner, a seven-year member of Harriger's team, will fulfill Audia's previous role as Director of Sales. Oxner most recently served as Huyett's Corporate Business Development Director for two years and as Regional Sales Manager on the East Coast from 2017-2022. In both positions, he drove significant sales growth as an advisor to key accounts, led sales training initiatives for the team, and asserted himself as a trusted industry leader. He began his fastener career at MSC Industrial Supply® in 2014, succeeding as a Customer Sales Specialist and Account Executive. Oxner holds two bachelor's degrees in Corporate Finance and Business Management from the University of South Carolina.

Noting the new leadership changes, Huyett CEO Tim O'Keeffe states:

This is an exciting new era for the Company's Sales Team. Dave and Dewey both have excellent leadership skills and industry expertise and have been preparing to take on these new positions from the start. This organization is always looking for new ways to push forward; these two individuals are exactly who should be at the helm of that endeavor. As Dan moves into retirement, please extend him the best of greetings as he puts down the laptop and grabs for golf clubs and the small hands of his six grandchildren. God bless you Dan, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

While this transition of leadership roles is taking place in one swift movement, it was the natural product of a nearly decade-long calculated strategy at Huyett. One of Harriger's first initiatives when he took on the VP of Sales role in 2015 was to designate a succession plan from within the Distribution Support Team. As he built his Sales Team from the ground up, Harriger designed the learning, leadership, and function of each role to prepare its owner for the next highest position. This has helped attract individuals who want to commit to long-term Sales careers at Huyett while also instilling complete confidence in the team's leadership, both inside and outside the Company.

Audia, Harriger's successor and longtime friend, spoke of this leadership strategy while preparing for his new role:

Dan doesn't do anything without a vision and reason. Tim (O'Keeffe) told him from the beginning that he needed to build the best sales force in the industry, and with Dan's forward thinking, I truly believe he has done that. He intentionally designed a promotional path as he expanded his team so that, when leadership changes inevitably arose, everyone – internal and external stakeholders alike – was fully aware and supportive of it. That was crucial in building our trust as an industry leader in customer service.

As Harriger brings his 43-year fastener industry career to a close, he reflects on his time at Huyett:

I am proud to have had the honor to be part of such a great organization, one that has enabled me to assemble an outstanding group of salespeople who care about the customer and are viewed as trusted advisors. The business dedicates considerable time to succession planning to ensure that the Company will have the right leaders to continue the legacy. Dave and Dewey possess outstanding sales leaderships skills. I am excited for what lies ahead for Huyett, and I am indebted to all the business has provided for me and my family.

