Dan Post Finds a Perfect Fit in Centric PLM for Digital Transformation

Western boot company partners with Centric Software to streamline collaboration and enhance transparency

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that iconic western boot brand Dan Post Boot Company has selected Centric PLMTM to optimize product data management, efficiency and transparency. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products such as fashion, outdoor, luxury, multi-category retail, grocery, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care and consumer electronics to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Founded in the 1960s, Dan Post boots are synonymous with superior fit and fashion-forward design. Their handcrafted method starts with the finest exotic skins and premium leathers handled by the finest designers in the world. The company produces approximately 150 new styles each year through their two brands: Dan Post and Laredo.

With an increasing amount of sampling, sourcing, materials and design data to juggle, they turned to an 'all-in-one' ERP and PLM solution in 2016. However, they ran into limitations and began to re-evaluate their PLM decision. Having had a positive experience with Centric Software over a decade earlier, they chose to go back to Centric PLM.

"Our old PLM solution was not web-based. We couldn't access it from anywhere, it was slow and users would get bogged down," explains Stephanie Greenfield, Director of Product Development at Dan Post. "User adoption was low and we went back to a more antiquated way of doing things using shared documents."

Dan Post considered several options, but selected Centric PLM based on past experience, user-friendliness and ability to scale with the business.

"We needed to get back to a PLM that we knew would work, and that designers would like to use," Greenfield says. "Because PLM is a primary focus for Centric, we can rely on future innovation and updates to the solution."

Dan Post has just begun implementing Centric PLM, and the team is anticipating changes, says Greenfield.

"One of the great things about Centric is that we can easily update it when we're on the go. Because we will have all the information in one central place we will be able to generate line sheets very quickly. Our production and sourcing teams will be able to track material usage and hold factories accountable for the time period it takes to get samples made. There are many exciting possibilities for leveraging data to make future decisions, once we get it all into one system."

"Working with the Centric team is great," she concludes. "The follow-through has been awesome and they are very, very thorough."

"We are delighted to welcome Dan Post as a returning customer," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "Dan Post is known for attention to detail and commitment to quality, and we are equally dedicated to making sure that their PLM implementation is a perfect fit. We look forward to working with Dan Post as they streamline and scale their business."

Dan Post Boot Company (danpostboots.com)

Since the 1960s, Dan Post has established itself as an iconic western brand known for challenging the status quo. Our name is synonymous with handcrafted cushion comfort from the first step, and it's a legacy taken seriously. Offering superior quality and created with the most innovative, artisanal methodologies, we use only finest in exotic skins and premium leathers. Every part of our 160-step process is intentional, and stands the test of time, and you'll feel the difference.

