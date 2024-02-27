Dan Smith, Former RenXTech CEO, Joins Buchanan & Edwards Board of Directors

Buchanan & Edwards (BE) welcomes Dan Smith, former CEO of RenXTech, as a new member of its Board of Directors.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buchanan & Edwards Inc. (BE), a recognized leader providing technology and mission services to National Security and Federal Civilian customers, proudly welcomes Dan Smith, former CEO of RenXTech, to its Board of Directors.

"I am extremely honored to join the Board at BE and look forward to helping ensure that we continue to deliver reliable mission support at the highest level of quality," said Dan Smith, now a member of the BE Board of Directors. "Both BE and RenXTech represent a truly unique opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the nation's toughest national security challenges. With remarkable expertise and capabilities, that are critical to mission success, both companies are addressing the most significant national security challenges of the 21st Century."

In 2023, BE celebrated its 25th Anniversary and has hit many notable milestones since its founding in 1998. In just the last four years, BE transitioned to a large business with 100% full and open revenue and tripled the size of its intelligence sector through organic growth and the acquisition of RenXTech.

Brian Karlisch, Chairman of the Board of Directors at BE, expressed his enthusiasm about Dan Smith joining the Board, stating, "Dan brings a wealth of experience and unique perspective to our Board of Directors. His strategic vision and cyber operations expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and provide cutting-edge solutions to our customers and their missions."

Simultaneously, Tara Davey, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BE, assumes the role of Mission Sector President, leading RenXTech, a wholly owned subsidiary of BE.

The strategic moves solidify BE's position in the industry, combining the leadership strengths of Dan Smith on the Board and Tara Davey at the helm of RenXTech to continue delivering mission-critical solutions.

About Buchanan & Edwards

Since 1998, Buchanan & Edwards Inc. has protected the security and prosperity of the American people, serving as a trusted partner to the defense, intelligence, law enforcement and citizen services communities. We design and deliver solutions that embody a future forward approach and reflect our unwavering commitment to helping our clients achieve mission success.

About RenXTech

RenXTech is a recognized leader in delivering cyber, technical, analytical, and operational support to critical missions within the Federal Government and commercial sectors. RenXTech leverages deep technical skills and specialized knowledge to identify threats, secure vulnerabilities, protect valuable data, and achieve mission success. Learn more at www.renxtech.com.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.Buchanan-Edwards.com.

Media Contact

Scott King, Buchanan & Edwards, 1 703-535-5511, [email protected], www.buchanan-edwards.com

SOURCE Buchanan & Edwards