Dana L. Turner unmasks the truth about government and science in 'Reality, in No Particular Order'

This book challenges conventional wisdom and lies that have eroded common sense and logic in the society

DADE CITY, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "Reality, in No Particular Order" (published by Archway Publishing) from Dana L. Turner is a thought provoking and enlightening book that reveals how the government and scientific world work hand in hand to deceive people with the objective of total control.

The world is a broken stage where politicians, scientists, educators, celebrities, billionaires and other players in the scientific arena battle it out in various media promoting centuries-old, flawed beliefs. In this book, Turner challenges numerous established notions, particularly global warming and government control. The threat, he argues, is not carbon dioxide, but rather unconstitutional government edicts that encroach upon individual freedom and create chaos, confusion, and misery.

The author writes, "For decades, the world stage has been set ablaze by various governmental agencies and their toadies in the media using contrived atmospheric models to promote the idea of global warming and climate change with the only result being increased regulation. Has even one of a myriad of predicted worldwide disasters been mitigated over the past fifty years, or is there an ever-increasing number waiting to destroy us? Centuries ago, Aesop wrote a fable about a boy who cried wolf. The current book of fables is a greatly enlarged, modern edition written by 'scientists', edited by the government, and peddled by ignorant, overbearing celebrities, and billionaires who wish to control you by frightening you with imaginary wolves."

"Reality, in No Particular Order" is an exposé that challenges readers to reconsider long-standing beliefs and invites them to view the world without the rose-colored glasses of traditional narratives. To get a copy and learn more, visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845536-reality-in-no-particular-order.

"Reality, in No Particular Order"

By Dana L. Turner

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 146 pages | ISBN 9781665744768

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 146 pages | ISBN 9781665744775

E-Book | 146 pages | ISBN 9781665744751

About the Author

This book got its beginnings when Dana L. Turner was a child growing up on a ranch in western Nebraska. His experiences there and, later, around the world, made him look at the reality and dismiss the rhetoric of both science and government. His 1969 combat tour in Vietnam and subsequent return to "The World" caused him to withdraw from society. Fifty-some years later, he decided to reenter it by writing about subjects of which the media, science, and government held to be true but were patently false.

