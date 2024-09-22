DANAconnect and eSource Capital Launch PayrollTrace for Digital Payroll Compliance

Paul Kienholz, CEO of DANAconnect, highlighted: "PayrollTrace is the next step in automating critical business processes, enabling companies to eliminate paper and manage payroll receipt deliveries with full confidence and transparency, while ensuring regulatory compliance." Post this

Paul Kienholz, CEO of DANAconnect, highlighted: "PayrollTrace is the next step in automating critical business processes, enabling companies to eliminate paper and manage payroll receipt deliveries with full confidence and transparency, while ensuring regulatory compliance."

Juan Aguilera Franceschi, Managing Partner at eSource Capital, added: "Our partnership with DANAconnect allows us to offer companies in the region a robust solution that optimizes payroll management. PayrollTrace provides the security and flexibility companies need to manage payments efficiently and sustainably."

The partnership between DANAconnect and eSource Capital combines DANAconnect's strength in omnichannel business communications with eSource Capital's expertise in cloud digital transformation. Together, they aim to provide businesses across the Americas with a comprehensive solution that not only optimizes payroll delivery but also ensures compliance with local regulations, guaranteeing that every transaction is backed by complete audits.

About DANAconnect

DANAconnect is a North American company and a leader in communication automation for financial companies through its omnichannel platform. It sends communications to more than 10% of the population of the Americas every month, ensuring secure deliveries, traceability, and large-scale regulatory compliance.

About eSource Capital

eSource Capital is a leading Google Cloud partner in Latin America, specializing in digital transformation and cloud solutions. With a focus on Google Workspace and Google Cloud, eSource Capital helps companies optimize their operations in the digital environment.

Media Contact

Fabiana Arroyo, DANAconnect Corp., 1 8556003262, [email protected], https://www.payrolltrace.com

