Danaher stands among the most innovative biotechnology companies by addressing in a new article the central challenge of modern medicine — building manufacturing infrastructure to bring lifesaving biologic therapies from laboratory discovery to patients worldwide.

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The most innovative biotechnology companies share a defining challenge — moving scientific breakthroughs through the complex manufacturing process required to deliver biological therapies at a global scale.

At the center of that challenge is Danaher, a global life sciences and technology company that provides the bioprocessing capabilities, tools and expertise needed to turn laboratory discoveries into medicines that reach patients.

The life sciences sector is shifting away from chemically synthesized medications toward biologics, a class of complex therapies derived from living cells that includes monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies and cell therapies.

Unlike traditional drugs, biologics require intricate production steps, including cell cultivation, harvesting, purification and formulation, each of which demands specialized equipment and technical expertise. Manufacturing these therapies at a global scale introduces complexity that conventional pharmaceutical production does not face.

Why Is Bioprocessing the Engine Behind Biotechnology Innovation?

Bioprocessing is the essential link between scientific discovery and the medicines patients actually receive. Bringing a new biologic therapy to patients requires manufacturing infrastructure as advanced as the science behind it. When that infrastructure lags behind discovery, even the most promising treatments remain out of reach for the patients who need them most.

Chris Riley, Executive Vice President of Danaher's Biotechnology Group and CEO of Cytiva, identifies the gap between scientific discovery and manufacturing capacity as a defining constraint of modern medicine in a newly released article. Scientific discovery is advancing faster than the infrastructure needed to support it.

This challenge is most acute in personalized medicine, where cell and gene therapies designed for individual patients involve tight treatment timelines and require production frameworks unlike those used in conventional pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Addressing these demands requires close coordination across research institutions, manufacturing organizations and commercial partners. Danaher's biotechnology segment provides a broad portfolio of tools and technologies to support therapy development from early-phase discovery through commercial-scale production.

Its global scale and technical depth enable the company to support the full range of organizations advancing new medicines, from biopharmaceutical companies developing novel biologics to emerging biotechs and contract manufacturers bridging the gap from research to commercial-scale production. As the biologics pipeline grows, leading biotechnology companies treat manufacturing capability as central to their scientific ambitions.

About Danaher

Danaher brings together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's discoveries. Operating across life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology, the company partners with customers worldwide to help solve complex challenges, from early research through commercial-scale production. Its biotechnology segment provides a broad portfolio of tools and technologies, global scale and best-in-class service across the therapy development life cycle.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Danaher, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://danaher.com/

SOURCE Danaher