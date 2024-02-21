Danby Appliances Unveils Stylish Silhouette Pro Gen 3 Lineup at KBIS Tradeshow

"Our commitment to delivering quality, efficiency, and style is evident in every aspect of this new collection. We invite all KBIS attendees to visit our booth to experience the future of kitchen appliances." Post this

This revolutionary series from Danby's Silhouette brand seamlessly combines cutting-edge features with a sleek and modern design, promising to redefine convenience, efficiency, and style for kitchen enthusiasts.

Experience adaptive storage solutions with expanded capacity for wine bottles and beverage cans, catering to ever-changing preferences. The Wine Cellar within the lineup features a patent-pending bottle rest system, soft-close shelves, a charcoal filter, and a UV shield, preserving the nuanced flavors of wines. Additionally, the Beverage Center introduces a shorter middle shelf and an integrated can dispenser for enhanced convenience, redefining beverage organization.

Crafted with precision, the Pro Gen 3 appliances boast a pro-style handle and zero-clearance soft-close hinges, enhancing both visual appeal and daily interactions. The panel-ready option allows for seamless integration with cabinetry, achieving a cohesive kitchen design effortlessly. Elevating the kitchen ambiance, the enhanced LED side lighting creates a cool glow on beverages and wines.

"We are thrilled to be part of KBIS 2024 and excited to showcase our latest innovation, the Silhouette Pro Gen 3 lineup," said Jim Estill, Owner and CEO at Danby. "Our commitment to delivering quality, efficiency, and style is evident in every aspect of this new collection. We invite all KBIS attendees to visit our booth to experience the future of kitchen appliances."

Visit Danby at Booth W1671 during KBIS 2024 to get an exclusive firsthand look at the Silhouette Pro Gen 3 lineup, small space living kitchen suites and more. For more information, or to set up a private booth tour, contact Meaghan Wilkinson, VP of Marketing at Danby, at [email protected].

About Danby Appliances:

Founded in 1947, Danby is one of North America's leading manufacturers and distributors of compact appliances, such as microwaves, dehumidifiers, refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners as well as the Silhouette brand of wine and beverage centers. For more information on Danby, its products and brands, please visit http://www.danby.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Freeman, Danby Appliances, 5198370920, [email protected], www.danby.com

SOURCE Danby Appliances