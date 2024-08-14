Dance Divas Fundraiser Showcase Returns to the Stage in October

The annual fundraising event benefits the Chicago Dance Health Fund during a weekend of iconic performances at the Rhapsody Theater

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The C5 Artists Foundation Chicago, a non-profit organization established in 2024, today announced the 17th iteration of Dance Divas, a weekend of sensational entertainment for dancers by dancers benefiting the Chicago Dance Health Fund. Performances will be held on Oct. 5th and 6th at The Rhapsody Theater Chicago. Featuring artists from Chicago's premiere dance companies, Dance Divas is a one-of-a-kind showcase combining the technical skills and athleticism of concert dance with the artistry and glamor of female illusion. The festivities will begin with a VIP Cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th.

"We are thrilled once again to call the divas to the stage, highlighting the extraordinary dance talent we have here in Chicago," said Jeremy Plummer, founder of The C5 Artists Foundation Chicago and artistic director of Dance Divas. "I'm always humbled by the interest and participation we receive from artists across the creative spectrum; including dancers, makeup artists and costumers who all volunteer their time to ensure we are successful in our fundraising goals. The strength and talent of our artistic community is unmatched here in Chicago and is why we can assist so many people in need."

This year's theme is "Remake, Reboot, Rewind," featuring numbers from celebrated musical revivals, honoring those legendary divas who are queens of the comeback and paying homage to iconic performances of the stage and screen. 2024 marks the 17th cast of Dance Divas benefiting the Chicago Dance Health Fund, which provides short-term financial assistance to Chicago dance professionals diagnosed with a critical health need. Harrison McEldowney and Jeremy Plummer have been the creative force behind Dance Divas since 2017.

"I'm proud to officially launch The C5 Artists Foundation Chicago with this year's Dance Divas benefiting the Chicago Dance Health Fund," continued Plummer. "My husband and I established the Foundation to give back to the community that has been so rewarding for me."

Sarah Kelley and Jay Frankovich are co-chairs of Dance Divas 2024. Choreography for Dance Divas is by Harrison McEldowney and Jeremy Plummer.

Dance Divas 2024 will be held in The Rhapsody Theater Chicago, a new venue for the performance, featuring an expanded cabaret space with enhanced seating options, a full-service bar and available valet parking. Attendees will have the ability to preselect seating.

Tickets are $50 for balcony seating, $75 for veranda, $100 for main floor & $150 for VIP

The VIP Cocktail Reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5th at the Rhapsody and includes main floor seating.

To purchase tickets and learn more, please visit www.dancedivaschicago.com.

The Rhapsody Theater is located at 1328 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL 60626

Show Dates and Times:

Saturday, October 5 at 8 p.m.

at Sunday, October 6 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

About Dance Divas

Dance Divas is a one-of-a-kind showcase combining the technical skills of concert dance with the artistry and glamor of drag. Now in its 17th year, Dance Divas was conceived as a platform to bring together and highlight the talent of Chicago's dance community while raising money and awareness of the critical issues facing professional dancers. Since its inception in 1996, Dance Divas has raised more than $300,000 for the Chicago dance community. For more information, please visit: www.dancedivaschicago.com

About C5 Artists Foundation Chicago

The C5 Artists Foundation Chicago is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization established in 2024 by Jay and Jeremy Plummer-Frankovich to provide financial support to distressed members of the Chicago dance community, including choreographers, dancers, and other artists in need. The Foundation fulfills its non-profit mission by providing unrestricted awards to fund projects and health and well-being initiatives for the dance community, providing a comprehensive environment designed to cultivate dance education, creation and performance through financial support to assist in the continued building of their careers.

Media Contact

Anahi Leyva, Hawthorne Strategy Group, 1 (847) 848- 4729, [email protected]

SOURCE Hawthorne Strategy Group