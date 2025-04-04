Dance Marathon Ranks 17th Nationally Among Top Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Programs

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Program Celebrated for Student-Driven Impact and Fundraising Success
SALT LAKE CITY, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® Dance Marathon Program is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized as the 17th top peer-to-peer fundraising program in the United States by the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum's Top 30 list. This prestigious recognition celebrates the remarkable efforts of students across the country who dedicate their time and energy to raising critical funds for children's hospitals.
Dance Marathon is a nationwide movement involving college and high school students who organize year-round fundraising efforts culminating in a multi-hour event where participants dance, play games, and hear inspiring stories from patient families. These events unite communities in support of local children's hospitals, providing vital resources for life-saving care, cutting-edge research, and essential patient services.
"We are incredibly proud of the dedication and passion shown by Dance Marathon participants across the nation," said Kristin Sheard, Director of Campus Programs at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "This recognition highlights the extraordinary impact these students have on the lives of children and their families. Their commitment to changing kids' health to change the future is truly inspiring."
In 2024, Dance Marathon programs across the country achieved significant milestones, raising more than $25 million that directly support local children's hospitals. The program's success is a testament to the power of youth engagement and community collaboration.
The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum's Top 30 list acknowledges the most successful and innovative peer-to-peer fundraising programs in the United States. This recognition underscores Dance Marathon's significant impact and its position as a leading force in charitable giving.
"The success of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Dance Marathon program highlights the growing influence of Gen Z fundraisers in peer-to-peer giving," said Marcie Maxwell, Managing Director of the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum. "Their digital fluency and passion for social impact are not only driving vital support for children's hospitals nationwide but also shaping the future of peer-to-peer fundraising."
About Dance Marathon Program
Miracle Network Dance Marathon is a national movement, involving over 400 colleges, universities and K-12 schools across the United States that fundraise for their local member hospital of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Students involved in a campus's dance marathon organization spend a year gaining leadership, teamwork, and nonprofit business experience while raising funds and awareness for their local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. The year culminates with a final dance marathon event on each campus, where students get to meet patient families treated at their local hospital, participate in games and dancing, enjoy entertainment, and reveal their annual fundraising total. Miracle Network Dance Marathon programs have collectively raised more than $350 million since 1991.
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.
Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.
