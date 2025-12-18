Dancing Numbers Launches FusionSync for Salesforce and QuickBooks Online, announced by Founder Punit Jindal

FusionSync has officially been launched by Punit Jindal, the Founder of Dancing Numbers. This is an advanced integration solution designed to connect Salesforce and QuickBooks Online.

LEWES, Del., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FusionSync aims to help organizations enhance data accuracy, reduce redundancy, and optimize interdepartmental collaboration between sales and accounting teams.

"FusionSync bridges a critical gap faced by users of Salesforce and QuickBooks Online," said Punit Jindal. "Our objective is to empower businesses with a seamless and efficient system for managing their financial and sales data. Through FusionSync, users can easily synchronize records, access customer insights within Salesforce, and enable automated workflows without the need for technical expertise."

FusionSync ensures a reliable, bidirectional exchange of data such as invoices, payments, balances, and customer activities. This integration allows teams to access up-to-date financial data directly within Salesforce or QuickBooks, minimizing manual input, eliminating the need for duplicate entries, and fostering cross-functional efficiency.

Designed for ease of use, FusionSync offers quick setup and requires no coding knowledge. Businesses can activate predefined workflows for invoices, estimates, and payments in just a few steps, simplifying daily operations while maintaining high accuracy standards.

By aligning data flow between sales and finance, FusionSync supports faster decision-making, improved accuracy, and a streamlined lead-to-cash process.

Key Features Include:

Real-time and scheduled sync options

Bidirectional data synchronization

Predefined workflows for invoices, estimates, and payments

No coding or technical setup required

Simple and rapid configuration

Availability:

FusionSync is now available on the Intuit App Store.

Businesses can initiate a free trial or request a personalized demo from FusionSync's official website.

About FusionSync:

FusionSync by Dancing Numbers offers a reliable and intelligent connection between Salesforce and QuickBooks Online. Engineered to promote operational consistency, it automates data synchronization and empowers teams to collaborate seamlessly across sales and finance functions, reducing manual work and ensuring data integrity.

About Dancing Numbers:

Dancing Numbers is a data automation software developed by Dancing Digits LLC. The platform supports QuickBooks users worldwide by simplifying financial workflows. With over five years of focused expertise, it provides tools for bulk data migration, import, export, and data deletion in QuickBooks Online and Desktop.

Punit Jindal, Dancing Digits LLC, 1 8005960806, [email protected], https://www.dancingnumbers.com/

SOURCE Dancing Digits LLC