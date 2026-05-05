Dandelion Health Raises $14 Million Series A to Advance Multimodal Clinical AI Platform for Life Sciences and AI Development

"Most clinical data is never seen, let alone used. We built Dandelion to change that." Post this

"Most clinical data is never seen, let alone used. ECGs, echocardiograms, radiology scans — these are generated millions of times a day, and they carry signals that no one is systematically capturing at scale. We built Dandelion to change that," said Elliott Green, CEO and Co-Founder of Dandelion Health. "This round lets us go deeper with our pharma partners and demonstrate what's possible when the full richness of a patient's clinical record is actually brought to bear on drug development."

Dandelion's platform spans the full pharmaceutical development lifecycle through three core products. Precision Trial Designer uses real-world patient simulations to optimize clinical trial design, reducing both trial size and duration; Evidence Explorer enables disease trajectory modeling, biomarker discovery, and real-world evidence generation. Biomarker Developer validates AI algorithms against diverse, real-world patient populations.

The platform's impact is already measurable: in a trial emulation with a top-10 pharmaceutical company, Dandelion's multimodal approach delivered projected cost savings of up to $84 million and accelerated timelines by up to 11 months, compared to conventional trial design.

"Dandelion is doing something genuinely different in health data — combining the scale of a large real-world dataset with the depth of raw biological signals that most platforms simply cannot access," said Aman Mahajan MD PhD, Partner, Healthier Capital. "The team's scientific depth and the partners they've drawn in make clear why pharma is turning to Dandelion to make smarter decisions across the drug development lifecycle."

The Series A financing will be used to expand Dandelion's pharmaceutical partnerships, scale the company's data and engineering infrastructure, and grow commercial and scientific teams. In addition to Green, Dandelion's founding team includes Chief Science Officer Ziad Obermeyer, MD, a physician-scientist at Harvard Medical School and the University of California, Berkeley; Sendhil Mullainathan, PhD, an economist at MIT and MacArthur Fellow; and Niyum Gandhi, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer of Mass General Brigham.

About Dandelion Health

Dandelion Health is the clinical intelligence platform for life sciences. The company's multimodal data infrastructure – spanning 73 hospitals, more than 15 million patients, and eight petabytes of structured, unstructured, and raw biological data – powers a platform that helps pharmaceutical companies design smarter trials, discover novel biomarkers, and generate real-world evidence. Dandelion serves partners across the full drug development lifecycle, from discovery through commercialization. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.dandelionhealth.ai.

About Healthier Capital

Healthier Capital partners with technology-powered innovators to deliver healthier outcomes for all. The firm was founded by Amir Dan Rubin, former CEO of One Medical, the tech-enabled primary care organization now part of Amazon, and invests in early-stage companies at the intersection of healthcare and technology. For more information, visit www.healthiercapital.com.

About Colle Capital

Colle Capital Partners is a global, early-stage technology venture fund with a core focus on data-driven businesses across healthcare, fintech, and logistics. Founded in 2015 and based in New York, Colle Capital partners with agile teams building foundational infrastructure in complex, regulated industries. For more information, visit www.colle.vc.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

AV Ploumpis, Dandelion Health, 1 201-472-0271, [email protected], www.dandelionhealth.ai

SOURCE Dandelion Health