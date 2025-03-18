Dandelion Health Releases Report on AI Bias and Health Equity

"Without validation, bias remains invisible. By making these disparities transparent, we can work toward AI systems that benefit everyone, not just those already well-served by the healthcare system." Post this

As AI increasingly has the potential to guide clinical decision-making and transform care, concerns over algorithmic bias remain a barrier to adoption. Dandelion Health has developed a validation framework that evaluates AI models against social determinants of health (SDoH) and demographic measures. The report shares key findings from conducting these validations for electrocardiogram (ECG)-based AI models, and provides actionable insights to ensure AI advances equitable health outcomes rather than reinforcing disparities.

Among the report's key findings:

AI often underperforms for older adults. Many models struggle to accurately assess patients over 65 due to gaps in training data, leading to misdiagnoses and delayed care.

Rural populations face unique AI challenges. Algorithms trained on urban data often fail to generalize to rural healthcare settings, limiting their effectiveness for nearly 20% of Americans.

Bias linked to socioeconomic factors is less common but carries high stakes. When errors disproportionately affect lower-income or socially vulnerable patients, they risk deepening existing healthcare inequities.

"Our work demonstrates that AI has the potential to improve health equity—but only if we know how these tools perform for different patient groups," said Shivaani Prakash, MSc, PhD, Head of Data at Dandelion Health. "Without validation, bias remains invisible. By making these disparities transparent, we can work toward AI systems that benefit everyone, not just those already well-served by the healthcare system."

"This report underscores the importance of validation to ensure AI effectively supports diverse patient populations—including older adults from historically marginalized communities," said Vice President of Innovation and Investments Anika Heavener of The SCAN Foundation. "We're proud to fund this work, which reveals key opportunities in innovation and equips leaders with insights to drive more equitable health outcomes."

The report is part of Dandelion Health and The SCAN Foundation's commitment to responsible AI development and health equity, especially with AI used in care decisions for vulnerable populations and older adults. By providing transparent and accessible validation, the organizations aim to support AI developers, healthcare providers, and policymakers in making informed decisions about AI deployment.

The full report is available for download at https://dandelionhealth.ai/sdoh-validation-for-health-equity.

About Dandelion Health

Dandelion Health is a real-world data (RWD) and clinical AI platform powering next-generation precision medicine and personalized care. Dandelion's platform delivers novel clinical insights at scale from rich, multimodal patient data - enabling AI, medical device and life sciences companies to accelerate the entire product development lifecycle, improving clinical outcomes and enhancing patient lives. Founded by the world's leading experts in healthcare and AI, Dandelion is a diverse and growing consortium of leading healthcare systems from across the United States. To learn more, visit www.dandelionhealth.ai.

About The SCAN Foundation

The SCAN Foundation envisions a society where all of us can age well with purpose. The SCAN Foundation pursues this vision by igniting bold and equitable changes in how older adults age in both home and community. To learn more, visit https://www.thescanfoundation.org.

Media Contact

AV Ploumpis, Dandelion Health, 1 2014720271, [email protected], https://dandelionhealth.ai/

