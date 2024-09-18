Dandelion Health's Clinical AI Marketplace Shows GLP-1s May Help Prevent Cardiovascular Disease for 44 Million Previously Unstudied U.S. Patients

"By combining diverse, multimodal data with validated AI, life sciences companies and researchers can now study treatment effects on a far larger, more representative population — and do so at a fraction of the cost and time..." Post this

Even though it has an extremely high value, as much as 80% of RWD is unstructured and inaccessible — and found in formats like imaging files, waveforms, and raw clinical notes. Provider notes can, for example, shed light on reasons for treatment discontinuation or symptoms. Medical images (like CTs and MRs) and waveforms can reveal in-depth changes resulting from a new treatment. Dandelion's Marketplace interprets this siloed data and makes it accessible.

To demonstrate the power of the Clinical AI Marketplace, Dandelion conducted an observational research study to examine a key research question unstudied in clinical trials: Can GLP-1s serve as a primary prevention tool and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes among those who do not yet suffer from severe cardiovascular disease?

Dandelion's study required less than 1% of the time and cost of the clinical trial and was produced in just six weeks using its GLP-1 data library, including a far broader population than possible in clinical trials. For example, Novo Nordisk's SELECT trial, which demonstrated how semaglutide can reduce major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), was narrowly focused on obese, non-diabetic adult patients with preexisting severe CVD. Dandelion's study considered "clinically silent" patients not included in this trial — i.e., those without a past adverse cardiovascular disease event or evidence of preexisting severe cardiovascular disease.

Dandelion used AI to de-risk and accelerate its clinical research. In order to study GLP-1s' cardioprotective benefits, Dandelion used an AI-biomarker algorithm developed by Pheiron that predicts the risk of MACE using raw ECG waveforms collected during regular clinical care. The company also leveraged its public validation service to ensure the algorithm was high-performance and unbiased.

"The combined power of real-world data and AI has the potential to reshape how life sciences conduct clinical trials and research," said Shivaani Prakash, MSc, PhD, Head of Data at Dandelion Health. "By combining diverse, multimodal data with validated AI, life sciences companies and researchers can now study treatment effects on a far larger, more representative population — and do so at a fraction of the cost and time."

In this study, for example, Dandelion used AI to model predicted MACE risk reduction from GLP-1s, rather than wait for adverse events to actually occur. Its findings indicate that GLP-1s result in 15%–20% lower MACE risk among patients after three years, as compared to similar patients not taking GLP-1s. A previously unstudied population of 44 million additional patients may experience these cardioprotective benefits1. If this broader group of patients were to take a GLP-1, this could potentially result in 34,000 fewer myocardial infarctions and strokes annually.

"The cost and time associated with drug development and commercialization are substantial, but the impact of providing the right treatment to the right patient, and doing so with unprecedented speed, is immeasurable for the billions of people who depend on innovative drugs and therapies," said Elliott Green, Co-founder and CEO of Dandelion Health.

Similar research may enable life sciences companies to de-risk future clinical trials, compare various treatments head-to-head, and support market access and reimbursement decisions. These types of insights also enable providers to select the right treatment for their patients at the right time, enabling earlier intervention and reducing avoidable adverse health outcomes.

