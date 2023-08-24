Dandi Is a Winner in Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards

DEI is, in part, a design problem. Dandi is built around a design system and product experience that enable DEI and HR teams to get the insights they need, and safely share them across the organization. Tweet this

Dandi is the enterprise-grade intelligence platform for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Built by a team of DEI, data, and design experts, Dandi turns people data into powerful people insights. With built-in intersectional measurement, powerful pay analytics, and enterprise-ready security, Dandi is designed to make the workplace better every day—for everyone.

"At Dandi, we recognize that DEI is, in part, a design problem," said Jeff Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Dandi. "Since our earliest days, our platform has been built around a design system and product experience that enable DEI and HR teams to get the insights they need, and safely share them across the organization. All of us at Dandi are honored to win a 2023 Fast Company Innovation by Design award, and we hope that more design thinkers and leaders feel inspired to apply their skills toward the crucial work of DEI."

"So much innovation news these days is focused on AI," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This year's Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it's human ingenuity that drives invention."

The judges for the 2023 awards include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online, and winners and finalists are featured in the issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands August 29, 2023.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list

