Dandi Is a Winner in Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dandi Technologies, Inc. (Dandi) was honored as a winner in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2023 in the Enterprise category.
The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the September 2023 issue of Fast Company, honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 12th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.
Dandi is the enterprise-grade intelligence platform for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Built by a team of DEI, data, and design experts, Dandi turns people data into powerful people insights.
"At Dandi, we recognize that DEI is, in part, a design problem," said Jeff Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Dandi. "Since our earliest days, our platform has been built around a design system and product experience that enable DEI and HR teams to get the insights they need, and safely share them across the organization. All of us at Dandi are honored to win a 2023 Fast Company Innovation by Design award, and we hope that more design thinkers and leaders feel inspired to apply their skills toward the crucial work of DEI."
"So much innovation news these days is focused on AI," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This year's Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it's human ingenuity that drives invention."
The judges for the 2023 awards include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.
Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online, and winners and finalists are featured in the issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands August 29, 2023.
To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
About Dandi
Dandi is the enterprise-grade intelligence platform for workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Forward-looking companies like Oscar Health, Vox Media, and Braze use Dandi to turn their people data into insights that create more equitable workplaces. With built-in intersectional measurement, powerful pay analytics, and enterprise-ready security, Dandi unlocks insights that make workplaces better every day—for everyone. Founded in 2018 and launched publicly in 2022, Dandi is headquartered in New York City and Stockholm. Learn more at www.itsdandi.com.
