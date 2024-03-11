Dane Anderson Joins Reell Precision Manufacturing as Chief Financial Officer

New hire brings extensive financial management, leadership, and ESOP experience
SAINT PAUL, Minn., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reell Precision Manufacturing is pleased to announce that effective Monday, March 11, 2024, Dane Anderson has joined the team as our new Chief Financial Officer.
Dane comes to Reell with extensive experience in both business leadership and finance. He has previously held the positions of CFO, COO and CEO, and comes to us with extensive international business experience, as well as experience in managing an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan).
Reell's Co-CEO Shari Erdman is excited to have Dane join the company. "Dane is a great fit for Reell, both from an experience and values perspective. His past work as CEO of an ESOP company brings a lot of relevant experience to our financial team, he has a great track record of growing companies, and his values align well with Reell. He is also passionate about community involvement work, and has served in numerous ways, from homeless outreach opportunities, to investing in the lives of those in need in the Dominican Republic. He has a commitment to working for a company that strives to make a difference for its Coworkers and community."
Dane holds a BS degree in Accounting from the University of Minnesota and has been a licensed CPA with KPMG LLP. He lives with his family in the Twin Cities area and will serve Reell customers from Reell's corporate headquarters in Saint Paul.
Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.
Media Contact
Shari Erdman, Reell Precsion Manufacturing, +1 (651) 486-3333, [email protected], www.reell.com
SOURCE Reell Precsion Manufacturing
