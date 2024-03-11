Dane Anderson Joins Reell Precision Manufacturing as Chief Financial Officer

Dane is a great fit for Reell, both from an experience and values perspective. His past work as CEO of an ESOP company brings a lot of relevant experience to our financial team. Post this

Reell's Co-CEO Shari Erdman is excited to have Dane join the company. "Dane is a great fit for Reell, both from an experience and values perspective. His past work as CEO of an ESOP company brings a lot of relevant experience to our financial team, he has a great track record of growing companies, and his values align well with Reell. He is also passionate about community involvement work, and has served in numerous ways, from homeless outreach opportunities, to investing in the lives of those in need in the Dominican Republic. He has a commitment to working for a company that strives to make a difference for its Coworkers and community."

Dane holds a BS degree in Accounting from the University of Minnesota and has been a licensed CPA with KPMG LLP. He lives with his family in the Twin Cities area and will serve Reell customers from Reell's corporate headquarters in Saint Paul.

Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.

Media Contact

Shari Erdman, Reell Precsion Manufacturing, +1 (651) 486-3333, [email protected], www.reell.com

SOURCE Reell Precsion Manufacturing