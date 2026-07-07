Dane Electric Celebrates 50 Years of Powering Oklahoma!

At Dane Electric, we are proud to have serviced the State of Oklahoma for the past 50 years. It has been an honor to be trusted with projects that support our state's growth and success. Post this

"At Dane Electric, we are proud to have serviced the State of Oklahoma for the past 50 years," said Josh Bentley, Owner and CEO. "It has been an honor to be trusted with projects that support our state's growth and success."

Bentley credits the company's long-standing success to the relationships built with clients and general contractors. "We've had the pleasure of working with some great partners and end users over the years who helped make our success possible," he said. "We've also had a great team along the way that has built strong relationships and earned our customers' trust."

As the company marks this milestone, Dane Electric looks forward to the years ahead. "We celebrate our past 50 years of success along with everyone who had a hand in it," Bentley said. "We look forward to continuing to help build an even better Oklahoma in the future."

For more information about Dane Electric and its services, visit www.daneelectric.com

Media Contact

Josh Bentley, Dane Electric, 1 (405) 686-0290, [email protected], www.daneelectric.com

SOURCE Dane Electric