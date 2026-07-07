Dane Electric Celebrates 50 Years of Powering Oklahoma!

Oklahoma-based electrical company, Dane Electric, marks half a century of service, growth, and community impact for all Oklahomans.
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dane Electric, a trusted name in Oklahoma's electrical contracting industry, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. Since its incorporation on July 14, 1976, the company has played a vital role in powering growth across the state through commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.
Founded by Bill Dane and later joined by partners including Mike Ridgell, the company became Dane & Associates Electric Co., Inc. in 1979. Today, Dane Electric continues serving clients statewide with expertise, reliability, and innovation.
"At Dane Electric, we are proud to have serviced the State of Oklahoma for the past 50 years," said Josh Bentley, Owner and CEO. "It has been an honor to be trusted with projects that support our state's growth and success."
Bentley credits the company's long-standing success to the relationships built with clients and general contractors. "We've had the pleasure of working with some great partners and end users over the years who helped make our success possible," he said. "We've also had a great team along the way that has built strong relationships and earned our customers' trust."
As the company marks this milestone, Dane Electric looks forward to the years ahead. "We celebrate our past 50 years of success along with everyone who had a hand in it," Bentley said. "We look forward to continuing to help build an even better Oklahoma in the future."
For more information about Dane Electric and its services, visit www.daneelectric.com
Media Contact
Josh Bentley, Dane Electric, 1 (405) 686-0290, [email protected], www.daneelectric.com
SOURCE Dane Electric
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