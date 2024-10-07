Dania Pointe Food & Wine Festival Returns with Superb Culinary Line-Up

Now in its third year, the event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 10 and will showcase the center's new and existing restaurants

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dania Pointe, a 102-acre premier South Florida lifestyle center owned by Kimco Realty®, is proud to announce that the Third Annual Dania Pointe Food & Wine Festival will take place on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The reimagined festival will be Dania Pointe's best yet, and will feature culinary creations from some of the center's most popular's restaurants. There will also be live cooking demonstrations, wine and cocktail tastings, strolling entertainers, a fire dancer and a DJ throughout the afternoon.

"We're excited to bring the Dania Pointe Food and Wine Festival back for a third year," said Maynel Alvarez-Requejo, Senior Director of Lifestyle Marketing for Kimco Realty. "This event has quickly become an annual staple in the community, and we're looking forward to our best event yet—with new enhancements and a more seamless experience attendees will appreciate."

Participating restaurants include Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Cucina, CT Cantina & Taqueria, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Padrino's Cuban Restaurant, Playa Bowls, Radiant 166, IT'SUGAR, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, Outback Steakhouse, Rodizio Grill, Sirocco Mediterranean Restaurant, and Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar.

Some highlights of this year's festival include:

• Cocktail Demonstration – Cielo Cocktail - by Padrino's, a third-generation collection of Cuban restaurants with locations across South Florida. "Our grandparents started the restaurant in the 1970s and our recipes have been time-tested since then," said Laura Padrino. "Each generation has contributed to the experience but the goal has remained the same as it was for our abuela 50 years ago: welcome our guests as though they were being welcomed into our grandmother's home."

Padrino's will be demonstrating how to make its popular "Cielo" cocktail, featuring Tito's Vodka, coconut, passion fruit and a dash of bitters.

• Chef Demonstration – Family Tamale Recipe - by CT Cantina & Taqueria, which proudly serves its family's cherished recipes with a focus on quality and the finest ingredients, ensuring every dish is a true reflection of its authentic flavors and traditions.

CT Cantina will demonstrate preparation of the family tamale recipe, with a step-by-step guide on how to hand-make the dough, prepare the filling and assemble the tamales.

"We chose to highlight our tamales because they represent an iconic, traditional family dish," said Gerardo Jaime. "Simple yet incredibly flavorful, tamales are a must-have at every holiday, birthday celebration, and family gathering. We're excited to share the process and show how it's done."

• Chef Demonstration – Falafel - by Sirocco Mediterranean Restaurant, a family-owned establishment that transports diners to the heart of the Mediterranean with authentic Lebanese cuisine.

"We chose to showcase falafel because it is a quintessential dish from Lebanon that beautifully represents the vibrant and diverse flavors of Mediterranean cuisine," said Sirocco owner Tarek Younes. "This iconic dish is known for its balance of earthy, savory, and slightly tangy flavors, making it a perfect introduction to the richness of Mediterranean food."

In addition to live demonstrations, guests can enjoy a generous tasting menu of popular dishes including mini-Hawaiian pretzel buns with freshly shaved prime rib, horseradish cream and caramelized onion ranch by Cooper's Hawk, ahi tuna edamame cups by Radiant 166 and grilled cheese with honey, linguiça (Brazilian pork sausage) and caipirinhas by Rodizio Grill.

The festival will be held in the hotel plaza located between the Marriott and AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Airport, extending down N Pointe Drive. This spacious setting will provide an improved check-in experience for guests. Tickets for the event are $50 and are expected to sell out quickly. Guests must be 21+ with ID required for entry.

Free event parking is available in both parking garages at Dania Pointe: Way Pointe Garage (next to Bowlero) and South Bearing Garage (behind Firebirds). GPS settings for the former is

170 Way Pointe Place, Dania Beach, FL 33004, and 140 Klatt Lane, Dania Beach, FL 33004 for the latter.

Dania Pointe is located at 139 S. Compass Way in Dania Beach.

For more information, visit DaniaPointe.com/foodandwine and follow on Instagram or Facebook.

