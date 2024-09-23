Dania Pointe Gives Back to the Alzheimer's Association During Annual Dania Pointe 5k Fun Run Under the Sun on Oct. 13

A portion of proceeds will be donated to Walk to End Alzheimer's Broward County on Nov. 23

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dania Pointe, a 102-acre premier South Florida lifestyle center owned by Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is proud to support the Alzheimer's Association during the third annual Dania Pointe 5k Fun Run Under the Sun on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 a.m.

In addition to a $2,500 contribution from Dania Pointe, a portion of each ticket sold to the Dania Pointe 5k will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's Broward County taking place on Nov. 23.

Now in its third year, the Dania Pointe 5k Fun Run Under the Sun brings the community together to promote health, wellness and charitable giving. Participants of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to join in the fun, whether by running, walking or cheering from the sidelines. The race begins on the Lawn at Dania Pointe and guides participants through the shopping center's vibrant mix of shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, green spaces and fountains. After the race, top performers enjoy exciting prizes, and participants enjoy exclusive offers to Dania Pointe's stores and restaurants.

"As a community partner, we believe in giving back and supporting causes that make a difference," said Maynel Alvarez-Requejo, Kimco's Senior Director of Lifestyle Marketing. "Now in its third year, the Dania Pointe 5k Fun Run Under the Sun has become a popular family event. We are honored to use it as a platform to support the Alzheimer's Association's upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's Broward County, which helps fund the valuable research and contributions this organization puts forth to help families impacted by Alzheimer's and dementia."

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer's with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. During the ceremony, participants will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease. Walk to End Alzheimer's Broward County will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Nova Southeastern University.

Registration for the Dania Pointe 5k Fun Run Under the Sun is now open at www.daniapointe.com/5k. The event is expected to draw participants from across the region. Early registration is encouraged, as spots are limited. Each registration includes a Dri-FIT t-shirt, a Finisher medal, and a chipped race time Bib number.

To learn more, visit https://www.daniapointe.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. To learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer's Broward County, visit www.alz.org/BrowardCountyWalk.

About Dania Pointe:

Dania Pointe is a 102-acre premier South Florida open-air destination with nearly one million square feet of retail, entertainment, and restaurants, complemented by a full-service Marriott

and AC hotel, luxury apartments, and the corporate campus of Spirit Airlines. This master-planned open-air destination offers plentiful parking in an unbeatable South Florida location, two miles from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, four miles from Port Everglades, and six miles from downtown Fort Lauderdale. Locals and tourists alike are welcome to celebrate all year on the Lawn, a meticulously manicured open area for relaxation and conversation under swaying palm trees. Dania Pointe offers a variety of unique and exclusive experiences, events, and programs such as live music, Wellness Wednesdays, Family Sundays, Night Artisanal Markets and much more. Dania Pointe is owned and operated by Kimco Realty Corp. To learn more and explore Dania Pointe, visit DaniaPointe.com.

About Kimco Realty®:

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and valueenhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of June 30, 2024, the company owned interests in 567 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space. The company announces material information to its investors using the company's investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/kimcorealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®:

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer's Association® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer's Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer's. Together, we can end Alzheimer's.

