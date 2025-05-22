Dania Pointe Set to Welcome New Tenants: lululemon, Shake Shack, Rowan and FACE FOUNDRIÉ

Four new tenants will open at Dania Pointe in the next several months.

DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dania Pointe, a 102-acre premier South Florida lifestyle center owned by Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), has announced a lineup of four new tenants opening in the next several months.

lululemon, the performance apparel company, is slated to open a pop-up this summer.

Shake Shack, the beloved, New York City -based fine casual eatery known for its hospitality, 100% Angus beef burgers, crinkle cut fries, hand-spun shakes and more, is slated to open a 2,784-square-foot drive thru this year.

FACE FOUNDRIÉ, an all-inclusive facial bar, is slated to open a 1,510-square-foot location in June.

Rowan, the mom-founded, mom-led ear piercing and hypoallergenic jewelry studio backed by a medical advisory board, is slated to open a 936-square-foot store in July. Licensed nurses perform all piercings at Rowan's studios.

"We're very excited to welcome these four tenants to Dania Pointe, giving locals and visitors even more options when it comes to shopping, dining and self-care services," said Dani Cohn, Vice President of Lifestyle Leasing at Kimco Realty. "These new additions will further enhance Dania Pointe's reputation as a go-to destination for top brands, unique dining experiences, wellness and entertainment."

lululemon, Shake Shack, FACE FOUNDRIÉ and Rowan join Dania Pointe's diverse tenant lineup, which includes numerous dining experiences like Sirocco Mediterranean, Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse and more – along with an abundance of sought-after brand names like Anthropologie, Sephora, H&M, American Eagle, J.Crew and Nike.

Entertainment options include Bowlero, Fort Lauderdale Improv and Regal movie theater, which offers 4DX, RPX, ScreenX and VIP experiences.

Recently opened concepts include Lovesac, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and Pura Vida Miami, with Puttshack, MisterO1, The Purple Oak, and more set to open soon.

Katie Wycoff, Director of Real Estate at Kimco Realty, plays an important role in the leasing and marketing efforts for Dania Pointe and Kimco's other Florida lifestyle centers by leveraging her expertise to bring top-tier brands and experiences to the company's properties.

"We're proud to expand our mix of offerings with these popular new additions that will bring a fresh energy to Dania Pointe and continue to solidify its standing as a premier lifestyle destination in South Florida," said Wycoff.

As more high-quality brands, restaurants, and entertainment venues join the center, Dania Pointe remains committed to offering something for everyone, from world-class shopping to innovative dining and unforgettable experiences.

Dania Pointe is located at 139 S. Compass Way in Dania Beach.

For more information, visit https://daniapointe.com/.

About Dania Pointe

Dania Pointe is a 102-acre premier South Florida open-air destination with nearly one million square feet of retail, entertainment, and restaurants, complemented by a full-service Marriott and AC hotel, luxury apartments, and the corporate campus of Spirit Airlines. This master-planned open-air destination offers plentiful parking in an unbeatable South Florida location, two miles from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, four miles from Port Everglades, and six miles from downtown Fort Lauderdale. Locals and tourists alike are welcome to celebrate all year on the Lawn, a meticulously manicured open area for relaxation and conversation under swaying palm trees. Dania Pointe offers a variety of unique and exclusive experiences, events, and programs such as live music, Wellness Wednesdays, Family Sundays, Night Artisanal Markets and much more. Dania Pointe is owned and operated by Kimco Realty Corp. To learn more and explore Dania Pointe, visit DaniaPointe.com.

About Kimco Realty®

Kimco Realty® (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 65 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of March 31, 2025, the company owned interests in 567 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.

