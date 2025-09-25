Dania Pointe to Host Fourth Annual 5K Run on Oct. 12 and Food & Wine Festival on Nov. 16

Signature events return to Dania Pointe this fall.

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dania Pointe, a 102-acre premier South Florida lifestyle center owned by Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), is proud to announce the return of two of its most popular signature events for a fourth year in a row: the Dania Pointe 5K Fun Run Under the Sun on Sunday, Oct. 12, and the Dania Pointe Food & Wine Festival on Sunday, Nov. 16.

"The 5K and the Food & Wine Festival have become annual traditions that our community looks forward to," said Maynel Alvarez-Requejo, Senior Director of Lifestyle Marketing for Kimco Realty. "Each year, they grow and evolve, offering new ways for families and friends to enjoy everything Dania Pointe has to offer."

Hosted in partnership with lululemon and the City of Dania Beach, the Dania Pointe 5K Fun Run Under the Sun will take runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels through Dania Pointe's shops, restaurants, entertainment venues and green spaces. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Alzheimer's Association and the 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer's – Broward County, scheduled for Dec. 6 at Nova Southeastern University. Dania Pointe will also contribute a $3,500 donation to support the cause.

Participants will receive a T-shirt, chipped race time and a finisher medal. There will also be several age group awards. First-, second- and third-place male and female winners will receive gift cards to shop and dine at Dania Pointe.

Packet pickup will be hosted inside lululemon, located at 127 N Pointe Dr, Dania Beach, FL 33004, from 6:30 to 8 a.m. After the Race, participants will enjoy exclusive offers to Dania Pointe's stores and restaurants, including 25% off at lululemon on race day.

On Sunday, Nov. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m., the Dania Pointe Food and Wine Festival will take place at the Hotel Plaza by the Marriott and the AC Hotel, located at 139 S Compass Way Dania Beach, FL US 33004.

Attendees will have the chance to explore an array of food samples from Dania Pointe's restaurants, along with fine wines and cocktails, live chef demonstrations, and vibrant entertainment. Tickets are required, and all attendees must be at least 21 years old, with a valid ID for verification upon entry.

Participating restaurants include Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse, Padrino's Cuban Restaurant, Skinny Louie, Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, Bowlero, Regal, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Outback Steakhouse, Cucina, IT'SUGAR, The Baked Bear, CT Cantina Taqueria, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill and TooJay's.

For more information on these events, visit www.daniapointe.com/5k www.daniapointe.com/foodandwine.

About Dania Pointe

Dania Pointe is a 102-acre premier South Florida open-air destination with nearly one million square feet of retail, entertainment, and restaurants, complemented by a full-service Marriott and AC hotel, luxury apartments, and the corporate campus of Spirit Airlines. This master-planned open-air destination offers plentiful parking in an unbeatable South Florida location, two miles from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, four miles from Port Everglades, and six miles from downtown Fort Lauderdale. Locals and tourists alike are welcome to celebrate all year on the Lawn, a meticulously manicured open area for relaxation and conversation under swaying palm trees. Dania Pointe offers a variety of unique and exclusive experiences, events, and programs such as live music, Wellness Wednesdays, Family Sundays, Night Artisanal Markets and much more. Dania Pointe is owned and operated by Kimco Realty Corp. To learn more and explore Dania Pointe, visit https://daniapointe.com

About Kimco Realty®

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 65 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of June 30, 2025, the company owned interests in 566 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space. The company announces material information to its investors using the company's investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/kimcorealty), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

