Dania Pointe Wins Porthole Cruise and Travel's 2024 Editor-in-Chief Award

Retail center recognized as best place to go pre- and post-cruise in Fort Lauderdale

DANIA BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dania Pointe, a 102-acre premier South Florida open-air destination with nearly one million square feet of retail, entertainment, and restaurants, has received a 2024 Editor-in-Chief Award from Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.

For more than 25 years, the awards program has recognized some of the top destinations to visit, cruise lines to take, travel items to pack, and places to check out along the way when planning a vacation. Dania Pointe was one of just two shopping destinations awarded the honor of best destination to visit pre- and post-cruise.

Developed by Kimco Realty in 2018, Dania Pointe has become a hot spot for locals and tourists alike. Less than 15 minutes from the Fort Lauderdale Airport and Port Everglades, this master-planned, open-air center is an ideal pre- and post- cruise destination.

Dania Pointe has something for everyone, including numerous dining experiences like Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse, and more—along with an abundance of sought-after brand names like Anthropologie, Sephora, American Eagle, J.Crew and Nike. Additionally, visitors can enjoy onsite events and various entertainment spots like Regal movie theater, which offers 4DX, RPX, ScreenX & VIP experiences, Bowlero and Dania Improv.

Already a hot spot in the heart of Dania Beach, 2024 is set to be an even more exciting year for Dania Pointe visitors. Recent and soon-to-open concepts include Lovesac, MisterO1, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Pura Vida, H&M, Puttshack and more. Additionally, Spirit Airlines recently opened an 11-acre Spirit Central facility at Dania Pointe last month—its new corporate campus.

"We're honored to receive this award," said Maynel Alvarez-Requejo, Kimco's Senior Director of Lifestyle Marketing. "We've worked hard to make Dania Pointe a premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination—and this recognition highlights our dedication to the vibrant community we've created."

Bill Panoff, Chairman and CEO of the PPI group, a media company specializing in cruise and travel marketing, revealed the award winners. He is a veteran in the field, with 37 years as Porthole Cruise Magazine's Editor-In-Chief.

"Dania Pointe is a great spot for pre- or post-cruise stays. The lifestyle complex features a variety of dining options, shops, hotels, and fun activities to enhance your cruise vacation," said Panoff.

Alvarez-Requejo said it was an honor to be acknowledged by Panoff, who has been a valued mentor to many in the cruise and travel industry.

"This recognition will continue to propel the advancement of Dania Pointe as a premier destination for South Florida locals and visitors," she said.

To learn more about Dania Pointe, visit https://www.daniapointe.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Dania Pointe

Dania Pointe is a 102-acre premier South Florida open-air destination with nearly one million square feet of retail, entertainment, and restaurants, complemented by a full-service Marriott and AC hotel, luxury apartments, and the corporate campus of Spirit Airlines. This master-planned open-air destination offers plentiful parking in an unbeatable South Florida location, two miles from Fort Lauderdale International Airport, four miles from Port Everglades, and six miles from downtown Fort Lauderdale. Locals and tourists alike are welcome to celebrate all year on the Lawn, a meticulously manicured open area for relaxation and conversation under swaying palm trees. Dania Pointe offers a variety of unique and exclusive experiences, events, and programs such as live music, Wellness Wednesdays, Family Sundays, Night Artisanal Markets and much more. Dania Pointe is owned and operated by Kimco Realty Corp. To learn more and explore Dania Pointe, visit DaniaPointe.com.

About Kimco Realty®

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of March 31, 2024, the company owned interests in 569 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Media Contact

Britney Ouzts, O'Connell & Goldberg, 1 (954) 964-9098, [email protected]

SOURCE Dania Pointe