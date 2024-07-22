Daniel B. Tune, Esq. Recognized by NAFLA; Named on the New Jersey Top 10 Family Law Attorneys List

Tune Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce that Managing Partner Daniel B. Tune, Esq. has made the New Jersey "Top 10 Family Law Attorneys" list, a prestigious recognition by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys (NAFLA).

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.Y., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Established in 2013, NAFLA is dedicated to discovering and recognizing top-rated family law attorneys in each state for their work and dedication. Nominated by their peers or the organization's in-house research team, attorneys are vetted and selected based on a multi-phase research and selection process.

Mr. Tune, a distinguished divorce lawyer, brings nearly two decades of experience to his practice. Recognized by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Matrimonial Trial Attorney, a distinction held by less than three percent of all New Jersey family law attorneys, Mr. Tune is highly respected in his field. His legal prowess extends beyond divorce law, as he has successfully represented clients in complex business, professional liability, and civil law cases.

Mr. Tune's commitment to his clients and the community is unwavering. A significant portion of his practice and volunteer service is dedicated to survivors of domestic violence, a cause he is deeply passionate about. He has been instrumental in the establishment of SAFE'S HAVEN, a network of volunteer attorneys providing pro bono legal services for domestic violence survivors. This initiative, administered through Hunterdon County SAFE and the Hunterdon County Domestic Violence Committee, has been a lifeline for many in need.

Tune Law Group, LLC is a full-service law firm with a passionate team of seasoned lawyers. To learn more, call 908-434-1061 or visit www.tunelawgroup.com. Located in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, the firm serves clients throughout the surrounding areas.

