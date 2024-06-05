Daniel Baima Joins Gilbane Building Company as Regional President

"We are proud to welcome Daniel, whose deep knowledge of the advanced manufacturing and technology sectors will enhance our capabilities in the growing demand in this sector," said Adam R. Jelen, President & CEO, Gilbane Building Company. Post this

"We are proud to welcome Daniel, whose deep knowledge of the advanced manufacturing and technology sectors will enhance our capabilities in the growing demand in this sector," said Adam R. Jelen, President & CEO, Gilbane Building Company. "Daniel's proven track record in delivering world-class and leading-edge facilities aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence."

"I'm truly excited to join Gilbane Building Company as they continue to build on their strong results in the advanced manufacturing sector," said Daniel Baima, Regional President, Gilbane Building Company. "The construction of advanced facilities requires a solutions-driven approach which Gilbane is known for. I have long admired Gilbane for its culture of innovation and look forward to realizing the goals of our clients."

Before joining Gilbane, Mr. Baima served as president of a leading international alcohol beverage company where he led the company's accelerated growth strategy. His accomplishments included developing a world-class company structure, establishing a robust network of suppliers and partners across the U.S. and Mexico, and implementing a transformative $15B+ capital plan. This initiative elevated its facilities to an operational excellence model, emphasizing automation, innovation, digitization, and new product development.

Daniel has also served clients in the manufacturing, industrial, automotive, and food & beverage sectors, including as a senior executive for a large, diversified international contractor.

Daniel is an honorary board member of the American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico (AmCham Mexico) and previously served as its president. He currently also serves as a board member for Consejo Coordinador Empresarial in Mexico and is a member of the Corporate Advisory Council for the American Society.

Daniel earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Universidad Católica de Córdoba, Argentina, and a master's degree in engineering from The University of Michigan. Daniel also completed Harvard Business School's Executive Development Program.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is a global leader in construction management, delivering high-quality projects for clients across various markets. Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services. Founded in 1870, Gilbane is still a privately held, family-owned company. With more than 45 office locations worldwide, Gilbane brings world-class experience to local communities.

