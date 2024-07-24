Daniel Buck Appointed as Head of Arts-Based Lucy School

Buck's role as Head of School is effective July, 2024.

FREDERICK, Md., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lucy School, a vibrant arts-based independent school serving preschool through grade 8, is delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Buck as its next Head of School, effective July 2024.

A Maryland native, Dan is excited to return to his roots. His tenure follows interim Head Conrad Wildsmith, who successfully set up the newly independent school by establishing essential policies and procedures. With more than twenty years of experience in education, including eight years in senior leadership roles, Buck brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. He most recently served as Lower School Head at the Briarwood School in Houston. Lucy School's search committee and board were particularly impressed by Buck's deep understanding of the school's mission and his ability to engage effectively with faculty, parents, and students.

Buck's background in drama and acting, coupled with his dedication to strong academics, arts integration, environmental emphasis, and hands-on learning, aligns perfectly with Lucy School's values.

Founded in 2002 by Victoria Brown and Chris Zachariadis, Lucy School is committed to providing a challenging and nurturing arts-infused curriculum with an emphasis on hands-on learning and environmental stewardship. Located on a picturesque 17-acre historic farm, the school offers a comprehensive preschool through 8th-grade program. Additionally, Lucy School operates a teacher training program specializing in arts integration—particularly process drama—as a holistic teaching modality to foster academic growth, empathy, and creativity. The school's exceptional visiting artist program enhances its reputation further. In 2023, Lucy School transitioned to a nonprofit, independent school governed by a dedicated board of trustees and is now a member of AIMS (Association of Maryland Independent Schools) and the National Association of Independent Schools.

"I am a champion of innovation and of student-centered, play-based, interdisciplinary, and problem-based learning," says Buck. "These passions of mine fit seamlessly with Lucy School and its commitments. I am excited to connect with each member of the Lucy School community and with the Frederick area. I am drawn to this place and hope that my family and I will make it our home for the long run. I can't wait to bring Lucy School into its next era of growth. I welcome the challenge and thrill of leading this wonderful community."

Board President Teresa Cochran is thrilled with the school's progress and the new Head, stating, "We are so pleased to have Dan Buck on board. His grasp of our goals and uniqueness, combined with his enthusiasm for learning and innovation, make him an ideal partner. We are confident that his tenure will bring many great successes to our school."

Media Contact

Dan Buck, Lucy School, 314-681-6350, [email protected]

Teresa Cochran, Lucy School, 240-285-1222, [email protected]

SOURCE Lucy School