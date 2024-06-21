Daniel G. Calugar Foundation Announces Karen Huang as a 2024 Scholarship Recipient

Karen Huang has been announced as a 2024 recipient of the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation's Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship. She plans to attend the University of California, Irvine, in the fall of 2024.

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation is pleased to announce that Karen Huang has been named one of the 2024 recipients of the Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship. As one of 10 scholarship winners, Karen will receive $10,000 toward her studies at the University of California, Irvine, where she will start as a freshman in the fall of 2024.

"I am extremely grateful to have received the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation Scholarship, which will help me tremendously as I pursue a degree in computer science at the University of California, Irvine," Karen said. "I want to thank Dan Calugar and his team for their generosity. This scholarship is truly a blessing that will support me in furthering my education and achieving my career goals."

The Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship was created by the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation to recognize academic excellence in students who will be incoming freshmen for the fall 2024 semester. It also seeks to support driven individuals with well-defined career aspirations by fostering their educational and professional journey.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship, applicants had to achieve a minimum score of 1500 on the SAT or 34 on the ACT. Additionally, students underwent a comprehensive assessment of their academic achievements, stated goals, and objectives as presented in their application statement.

In her scholarship essay, Karen wrote about her summer experience as an intern at Boeing, which influenced her to pursue a career in the technology industry.

"My internship showed me how the smallest scales of data can be leveraged to perform complex operations, the wide versatility of computer science, and the myriad of questions yet to be answered," she wrote. "From medicine to robotics to finance, the reach of technology to different communities is one aspect that draws me to the field."

"Since I have always been passionate about math, science, and problem-solving, software engineering is the perfect career for me to combine these skills to solve real-world challenges. I would love to work in this ever-evolving field and use emerging technologies, logic, and code to create a lasting impact on society."

Daniel Calugar is a financial investor with backgrounds in computer science, law, finance, and business. He majored in computer science at the Air Force Academy and uses the technical knowledge he gained there to design computer programs that help him identify profitable investment strategies.

The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation's Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship has awarded all ten scholarships for 2024. The foundation is now accepting applications for the 2025 academic year, with the deadline being June 30, 2025.

For more information and to apply, please visit dancalugarscholarship.com.

