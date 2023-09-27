Daniel Izen Named Head of Sales for Eulerity, Leading Marketing Automation Platform

"As a recognized brand serving Fortune 500 customers and some of the world's top franchisor and multi-location businesses, we're setting our sights on creating exponential growth and forging lasting connections with new clients." Tweet this

Izen expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am absolutely thrilled to embark on this incredible journey as VP of Global Sales for Eulerity. From day one, I have been impressed by the unwavering passion and dedication of every team member here. Together, we are a force to be reckoned with. As a recognized brand serving Fortune 500 customers and some of the world's top franchisor and multi-location businesses, we're setting our sights on creating exponential growth and forging lasting connections with new clients."

Eulerity's Co-Founder and COO, Adam Chandler, noted, "We've been incredibly impressed with Dan's background in the digital marketing and SaaS industry. Together, we will inspire innovation, ignite success, and redefine excellence in the world of marketing automation."

Eulerity's relentless commitment to innovation has yet again earned it a distinguished spot on Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers list for the second consecutive year. Thanks to submissions from over 900 franchisors, Eulerity proudly ranked #5 out of a total of 20 vendors in the marketing category. As an AI-powered one-stop shop supporting all facets of digital marketing — including paid, organic, email, SMS, and audience management throughout the consumer journey — Eulerity remains at the forefront of innovation. Their trailblazing AI-driven solutions empower businesses to drive optimized and impactful marketing campaigns.

With Izen at the helm of the sales team, Eulerity is well-positioned to further solidify its position as a market leader and drive continued growth and innovation in the marketing automation sector.

Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. The brand's enterprise technology and SaaS platform makes it easy for brands to scale, enabling simplicity across a large number of campaigns. Brands can organize and execute their marketing infrastructure across global, national, and local geographies and also create, organize, execute, and understand paid and organic marketing campaigns all in one place. Organizations effortlessly amplify and automate both paid and organic campaigns across various platforms including Google, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more, ensuring maximum impact and results. From local to global, decentralized to in-house, Eulerity empowers marketers to achieve quality, cost, speed, and scale without compromise. For more information about Eulerity and its industry-leading marketing automation platform, visit https://eulerity.com/.

