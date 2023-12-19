Daniel Pink to Speak at 2024 ATD International Conference & EXPO

The ATD International Conference & EXPO is the largest and best attended event for the talent development profession. Post this

Pink was host and co-executive producer of "Crowd Control," a National Geographic Television series on human behavior that aired in more than 100 countries. His MasterClass on sales and persuasion is one of the most popular courses at that platform. His TED Talk on the science of motivation has been viewed more than 40 million times. He also appears frequently on NPR, PBS, and other TV and radio networks in the United States and abroad.

At ATD 2024, Pink's talk, titled "Beyond Resilience: A New Path to a Strong Culture," will examine how organizations navigate this new world of work. As the world emerges from the pandemic, organizations everywhere are reexamining their operations and rethinking their priorities. They are asking the questions: What do they stand for? How should they navigate what comes next? And how might they build cultures where people can do their best work and be their best selves? Pink will touch on all of that in his address.

The ATD International Conference & EXPO is the largest and best attended event for the talent development profession. The 2024 conference, which will be offered in person and virtually, provides world-class speakers, thought leadership, and unprecedented networking and collaboration opportunities.

To learn more about the conference and to register, visit atdconference.td.org. Follow conference activity with #ATD24 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

