Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit hosted by Boston Children's Museum

"We really wanted to create the feeling for the kids that they're really coming into the Neighborhood of Make-believe, and Daniel is inviting them to play," explains Anne Fullenkamp, Director of Design for the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh.

Exhibit elements include an Imagination Stage, where kids can put on costumes of series characters and step onto the stage to act; The Music Shop, where children can express themselves through unusual instruments; The Post Office, where they can sort, deliver and receive packages and letters; and a Thank You Tree, where visitors can write or draw thank-you notes and put them on the tree.

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit" brings to life the themes presented in the PBS series such as community, communication, and emotions, which enables young children to understand their feelings and those of their neighbors. Visitors can walk the paths and hear the sounds of Daniel's world as they encounter the meaning of empathy, gratitude, sharing and diversity in an environment of creative and interactive play. Through music, kids can also sing along with Daniel, work together to solve problems, and even experience the contagious nature of kindness.

"Daniel speaks directly to children, and he is their age," notes Paul Siefken, President and Chief Executive Officer with Fred Rogers Productions. "Because of that, they see him as their friend, and he goes through a lot of the challenges that they face, whether it's dealing with mad feelings or learning how to share."

Along with the emotional lessons gleaned in the Neighborhood, visitors can:

Transform into to a favorite character with masks and costumes

Compose a song or play along with one-of-a-kind instruments

Visit the Post Office and sort, deliver, and receive packages and letters

Create stories through the Character Mural

Step inside the Clock Factory to play with a variety of clocks

Write or draw thank-you notes and put them on the Thank You Tree

Cozy up with a good book in O the Owl's Reading Nest

Stroll with a Trolley along the path, and ring the bell upon arrival!

"For kids to go into Daniel's world and this exhibit and feel like they are part of the Neighborhood is very, very exciting," Siefken adds. "They feel like he is one of them."

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit" continues its multi-year run as a traveling exhibit in Boston and is scheduled to appear in four more North American cities through December 2026.

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on X

The Museum is open Wednesday–Sunday from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $22, children (1–15) and senior citizens, $22; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is a place that provides innovative and inclusive museum experiences that inspire kindness, joy, creativity and curiosity for all learners. Our imaginative, open-ended exhibits and programs give families the opportunity to explore topics like art, making and social-emotional learning in ways that are authentic, meaningful, and most of all, fun! The museum is open every day, from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Fred Rogers Productions was founded by Fred Rogers in 1971 as the non-profit producer of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for PBS. In the years that followed, it created hundreds of episodes of this much-loved program and extended Fred's values and approach to other efforts in promoting children's social, emotional, and behavioral health while supporting parents, caregivers, teachers, and other professionals in their work with children. Fred Rogers Productions continues to build on Fred's legacy in innovative ways through a wide variety of media and engages new generations of children and families with his timeless wisdom. The company's highly-rated children's series, including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, Odd Squad, and Through the Woods, have earned 30 Emmy® Awards among other important honors. Newly launched in 2021 on PBS KIDS is Donkey Hodie, the innovative puppet series inspired by characters from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood; and most recently Alma's Way, an animated series created by Sonia Manzano, known to generations of children and adults as "Maria" on Sesame Street. For more information, visit http://www.fredrogers.org

