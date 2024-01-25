Danielle Gonzalez Receives South Florida Business Journal's Influential Business Women Award

Danielle Gonzalez, a Real Estate shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Miami office, has been named to the South Florida Business Journal's 2024 "Influential Business Women" list.

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Danielle Gonzalez, a Real Estate shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Miami office, has been named to the South Florida Business Journal's 2024 "Influential Business Women" list.

The annual Influential Business Women award spotlights 25 of South Florida's women executives who have a strong record of leadership, performance, and innovation in their industries, as well as meaningful community involvement. Honorees will be recognized at an awards luncheon program March 15.

"Danielle is widely regarded as the hardest-working attorney in her field with an unparalleled commitment to service and client experience," said Richard J. Giusto, co-chair of the firm's Global Real Estate Practice. "She has created her own brand related to efficiency and driving value for clients."

Gonzalez was recognized for her demonstrated leadership for clients, deal management skills, and high-volume productivity, as well as her influence on the legal and real estate industries and strong commitment to the South Florida community.

She is a long-time board member for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, a nonprofit that grants wishes to children battling critical illnesses. She led a Greenberg Traurig team of more than a dozen attorneys who donated 500+ pro bono hours over three years to help make the organization's long-standing wish for a new headquarters and "wish house" a reality.

Gonzalez also is working to alleviate the country's affordable housing shortage through her leadership role with Up for Growth, where she is a member of the board of directors and executive committee. Up For Growth is a nonprofit research organization that promotes pro-housing policies at the local, state, and federal levels. She was a featured moderator at the organization's Annual Summit for Housing Changemakers in Washington, D.C.

"I am honored to be recognized as one of South Florida's most influential business women," Gonzalez said. "By getting involved in local organizations we're passionate about and leveraging our own industry knowledge and experience, we can make change happen and help meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable people in our community."

At Greenberg Traurig, Gonzalez focuses her real estate practice on representing global, national, and Florida-based developers and investors in connection with the acquisition, financing, leasing, and disposition of a wide array of commercial properties throughout the United States. A high-volume dealmaker, she consistently closes transactions valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, +1 305.579.0832, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig