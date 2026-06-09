Danielle Nickerson Named Executive Director of The Village at White River Junction

"I'm excited to lead this outstanding team and continue enhancing the experience for both our residents and associates." -Danielle Nickerson, executive director, The Village at White River Junction Post this

With an early career background in human resources, Nickerson also brings extensive experience in team building, staff development and associate engagement.

"The Village at White River Junction is a very special community and one that I've long admired for its unique architecture and exceptional amenities," said Nickerson. "I'm excited to lead this outstanding team and continue enhancing the experience for both our residents and associates."

Nickerson earned a bachelor's degree with a major in business management and a minor in healthcare management from Champlain College. She said her close relationships with her grandparents and great-grandparents inspired her career in healthcare and senior living.

"Danielle is incredibly passionate about supporting seniors," said Rose Thomason, regional director of operations for Benchmark. "Her energy, leadership and enthusiasm are infectious to those around her, and she is a wonderful addition to our experienced and dedicated team at The Village."

Renowned for its award-winning design and distinctive architecture, The Village at White River Junction features 80 assisted living and memory care apartments across five floors, along with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

Residents enjoy live music, art classes and other engaging programs in amenities that include a live performance venue, art studio and movie theater. The assisted living with memory care community also features multiple dining venues, community kitchens, a salon and spa, fitness center, conservatory, library and spacious living areas. During warmer months, residents can enjoy outdoor dining, gardening and a rooftop terrace with scenic views of the surrounding Connecticut River Valley countryside.

The communities secure memory care assisted living neighborhood offers a specialized care and setting for those with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other forms of memory loss within a thoughtfully designed, dementia-friendly environment. Specially trained associates provide care in private apartments as well as engaging daily programs that support cognitive health and overall well-being. Residents also enjoy dedicated amenities like a cozy community kitchen and intimate dining rooms designed to feel like home and inspire reminiscing.

All residents who need it can take advantage of 24/7, personalized daily living support and nursing care. Chef-prepared meals served restaurant-style, laundry service and housekeeping are also included.

Conveniently located in downtown White River Junction, near the New Hampshire border and just minutes from Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., The Village at White River Junction offers walkable access to the Connecticut River, shopping, restaurants, museums, places of worship and performing arts venues.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living