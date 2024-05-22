Daniel's Husband by Michael McKeever revival at Plays of Wilton

"Daniel's Husband" is a bold reflection of love, commitment, and family in our perilous new world. Post this

CONTACT: Steven E Some, media director, Plays of Wilton, Inc.

PHONE: (609-933-5385) (Texts Only, Please)

EMAIL: [email protected]

WEBSITE: www.playsofwilton.com, www.womenofwilton.com

TICKETS: $35-$50 at www.playsofwilton.com

TO BE PERFORMED, MAY 23 – JUNE 16, 2024, AT THE FOUNDRY, 2306 N. DIXIE HIGHWAY, WILTON MANORS, FLORIDA

Plays of Wilton (POW!) and Ronnie Larsen Presents will present the revival of Michael McKeever's award winning play, "Daniel's Husband," at The Foundry from May 23 through June 16, 2024. Daniel and Mitchell are the perfect couple. Perfect house, perfect friends – even a mother who wants them married. A turn of events puts their perfect life in jeopardy, and Mitchell is thrust into a future where even his love may not prove to be enough. "Daniel's Husband" is a bold reflection of love, commitment, and family in our perilous new world.

"Daniel's Husband" had its world premiere at Wilton Manors' Island City Stage in 2015, and won three Carbonell Awards, including Best New Work. In addition to writing the play, McKeever will be directing the new production at The Foundry. The play stars a long list of notable award winning performers, including Ryan DiDato, Robert Koutras, Barbara Sloan, Jordan Armstrong, and Kevin Veloz. Since its premiere, "Daniel's Husband" has been performed in various locations, in 2017 at the historic Cherry Lane Theatre in New York City, where it was nominated for an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Work, and returned in 2018 to New York City in a commercial production at the Westside Theatre Upstairs. "Daniel's Husband" has also received numerous productions around the world, most recently at the TLV LGBTQ Center, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"I am thrilled that "Daniel's Husband" is returning home to south Florida. After nearly ten years, the play seems as relevant as ever, and I couldn't be more grateful to Ronnie Larsen and POW! for giving it a new home at The Foundry. This play is very special and I think this production will have a great impact on all who see it," said playwright and director Michael McKeever.

"When I first moved to south Florida there was one gay play I heard about over and over and that was "Daniel's Husband," by Michael McKeever. Our amazing neighbor Island City Stage produced the original production where it received rave reviews, won many awards, and then moved to Off-Broadway. Unfortunately, the play closed before I moved here, but everyone told me I missed one of the best gay plays they had every seen. While I hoped to see it one day, I never could have imagined I'd actually be producing the revival in Wilton Manors with the actual playwright, Michael McKeever, directing his own play," commented Ronnie Larsen, founder and artistic director, POW!

"Daniel's Husband runs Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ronnielarsen.com.

PLEASE CONTACT STEVEN SOME TO RESERVE CRITICS SEATING, AS WELL AS ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.

Media Contact

Steven Some, Plays of Wilton, 1 609-933-5385 (Texts only please), [email protected], www.playsofwilton.com

SOURCE Plays of Wilton