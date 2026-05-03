Danish Publisher Automates Digital Textbook Delivery with Integrated WooCommerce-Webdoxx Solution

"Using the Webdoxx-WooCommerce integration we have achieved full automation of order processing, fewer errors, and happier customers," Tom Gertsen, IT Manager at Forlaget 94 Post this

Through its integration of WooCommerce with Webdoxx, Forlaget 94 now runs more than 20 educational products through a 100% automated workflow. The solution automatically processes customer orders and provides instant access to purchased digital textbooks, improving the experience for both customers and internal teams.

"The result is full automation of order processing, fewer errors, and happier customers," said Tom Gertsen, IT Manager at Forlaget 94 and architect behind the WooCommerce-Webdoxx integration. The automated system has enabled Forlaget 94 to eliminate manual errors, accelerate customer processing, and increase customer satisfaction through immediate access provisioning. The implementation demonstrates how educational publishers can modernize digital content delivery while maintaining secure, managed access to learning materials.

Webdoxx, a service created and managed by Drumlin Security Ltd, provides online DRM and managed document delivery services for publishers, educational organizations, institutions, and commercial content providers.

About Forlaget 94

Forlaget 94 is a Danish educational publisher established in 1994, providing educational products for commercial colleges and vocational schools.

About Webdoxx

Webdoxx is an online DRM and managed document delivery service created and managed by Drumlin Security Ltd. The platform supports secure access to digital publications and documents across a range of sectors, including education, healthcare, government, finance, and publishing.

Media Contact

Mike de Smith, Drumlin Security Ltd, 44 7768404712, [email protected], https://www.drumlinsecurity.com/

SOURCE Forlaget 94