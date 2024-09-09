Danny Barron Releases the First Book in the "What Could it Be?" Series

New book shares the adventure of a small June Bug and the journey to the Light of God

FRONT ROYAL, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by nature and the light of God, Danny Barron has released the first in the "What Could it Be?" series of children's books, "Flight to the Light."

This wholesome and educational picture book follows the journey of a June bug on a cool summer night. As it is drawn towards a bright streetlight, the June bug encounters a friend, a buzzing cicada, and an enemy, a bat on the hunt for an insect dinner.

Using rhyme, colorful illustrations, questions and clues, the book not only introduces children to insects and animals, it shares the light of God's love.

"I was praying one morning, and the Holy Spirit downloaded a plot about a June bug attracted to a street light," Barron explained. "I wrote the plot down in 45 minutes and turned it into a rhyming poem over three days."

The June bug's draw to the light acts as an allegory for being drawn to the light of Jesus. The book features scriptures about God's light for families to read and learn from together.

"Our lives are made up of fun adventures and friends to share our journey with," Barron said, "but there are also uncertainties, risks and disappointments. I hope that readers are inspired by the June bug's story, and see that we can reach our goals even when we face setbacks and that God's love is available to everyone."

"Flight to the Light" is the first in a series of upcoming children's books. The second book, "Turtle's Treacherous Trip," is now available, with two more books, "The Emperor's Family," and "Journey Upstream" planned to follow.

"Flight to the Light"

By Danny Barron

ISBN: 9798385020683 (softcover); 9798385020690 (hardcover); 9798385020706 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Danny Barron is a former U.S. Navy pilot. After naval service, Barron taught science and math in public and private middle and high schools in Georgia. He later became an engineer and program analyst for the U.S. Air Force. He retired in 2023 and now follows his passion for strengthening families through wholesome and enjoyable reading material. To learn more, please visit http://www.dannybarron.com.

