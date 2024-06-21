Danskammer Withdraws Permit Application for Polluting Fracked-Gas Power Plant in the Hudson Valley

In a win for New York State environmentalists in the Hudson Valley, Danskammer Energy formally withdrew its application to construct a new gas-fired generating facility north of the City of Newburgh. Without this permit, under the federal Clean Air Act, Danskammer cannot move forward with their proposal

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yesterday Danskammer Energy formally withdrew their application for a Title V air permit to construct a new gas-fired generating facility at the site of their current plant north of the City of Newburgh. Without this permit, under the federal Clean Air Act, Danskammer cannot move forward with their proposal.

Although the plant currently operates intermittently during periods of peak demand (only about five days a year!), the proposed modification would have allowed it to operate continuously – dramatically increasing greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollution. This is a huge victory for environmental justice communities in the region and a boon to the goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions statewide.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) had previously denied Danskammer's application for a permit under the CLCPA. Danskammer commenced two appeals of DEC's decision: a lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court and an administrative appeal before DEC. In June 2022, the Supreme Court upheld DEC's decision and agreed that the CLCPA mandated denial of permits that would be inconsistent with the state's climate goals.

Scenic Hudson President Ned Sullivan said: "The decision by Danskammer Energy to withdraw their application to expand their fossil fuel plant in Newburgh is a truly historic victory on many levels. It's a victory for environmental justice communities in Newburgh, who now won't have to live next to a plant spewing out harmful nitrogen oxides and other pollutants day and night. It's a victory for clean air and clean water in the Hudson Valley and throughout the Northeast. Thousands of citizen activists and community leaders came together to make this monumental milestone possible, including Governor Hochul, who has been a champion in this fight every step of the way. These actions highlight the leading role New York State continues to play in the fight against climate change. Going forward, I hope we can spend less time fighting over old, polluting technologies, and more time adopting climate solutions which are healthy for people and the planet."

"The application withdrawal brings us one step closer towards the ultimate goal of ending fossil fuel-powered generation at the site entirely, and to achieving New York State's vision for a clean energy future," said Pete Lopez, Executive Director for Science, Policy and Advocacy at Scenic Hudson.

Stephen Ballentine, Scenic Hudson's Director of Environmental Advocacy and Public Policy said, "This decision is a major victory for all people throughout the Hudson Valley. It's a shining example of what can be accomplished when a variety of people and organizations work together to focus on one goal. The Stop Danskammer Coalition should be applauded for its role in achieving this environmental milestone."

About Scenic Hudson: Established by six community members in 1963 to halt an industrial project from destroying iconic Storm King Mountain, Scenic Hudson has long been considered a leader in safeguarding the Hudson Valley's irreplaceable landscapes — including the region's productive family farms — while advancing balanced and sustainable development, climate action initiatives, and protecting land, air, and water from pollution, PCBS and other threats. Scenic Hudson is credited with launching the modern grassroots environmental movement and winning Americans the right to speak out and initiate environmental justice lawsuits to protect their environment.

