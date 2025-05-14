Dante Terrell Publishes Career Guide for Welders on WeldWars.com

HOUSTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born and raised in Florida, Dante brings authenticity and depth to every track. His journey — from job sites at power plants and refineries to late-night studio sessions — speaks to thousands of tradesmen and artists balancing survival with self-expression. His debut EP, Breaking Bead, blends soulful beats with sharp lyrical craftsmanship, echoing influences like T.I. while forging his sound. "Music was always in me, but welding taught me discipline. It taught me how to build," Dante says. "What I can't say in the booth, I say in the arc." As industries talk about the future of trades, Dante Terrell is living it — redefining what it means to be a modern American craftsman and creator.

Dante is currently working on new music, collaborating with independent producers, and performing regionally.

