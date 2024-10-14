Dantech Announces Participation as a Silver Sponsor at BioFuture 2024 in New York City

Dantech announces Silver Sponsorship at BioFuture NYC, Oct 28-30, showcasing tech that accelerates biology and technology integration

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dantech, a trusted AWS Vendor Partner and leader in Health and Life Sciences (HLS) technology, announces its silver sponsorship and exhibition presence at BioFuture 2024, to be held from October 28th to 30th at Cure by Deerfield in New York, New York.

Dantech specializes in delivering high-performance computing and digital science solutions that advance health, medicine, and biomedical science. By harnessing the power of cloud operations, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), Dantech enables its clients in the HLS sector, including those in biopharma and therapeutics, to innovate and create more efficient health outcomes.

"Our role as a silver sponsor and exhibitor at BioFuture underscores our commitment to accelerating the convergence of biology and technology," said Gary Nacht, Vice President of Dantech. "We are dedicated to providing our clients with robust digital solutions that enhance drug development, R&D efficiency, and operational effectiveness across the board."

Attendees at BioFuture 2024 can visit the Dantech booth to learn more about how the company's offerings facilitate critical advancements in areas such as digitally mediated diagnostics and treatment, omics pipeline integration, and large-scale data exchanges. These technologies are vital for early diagnosis and personalized treatment interventions that are key to improving patient outcomes.

Dantech helps organizations of all sizes—from emerging startups to established global entities—navigate the complexities of digital transformation in the health sector. Through its expertise in cloud computing, blockchain technology, telehealth, and consumer-facing mobile health applications, Dantech ensures that its clients can achieve superior data analytics, security, and compliance in their operations.

"We provide our customers the tools they need to drive earlier diagnoses, develop personalized interventions, and ultimately, deliver quality patient support," added Gary Nacht. "Our solutions in computational biology, data science, and secure data production automation are designed to reduce risks and costs while enhancing the power and speed of therapy development and delivery."

As a trusted partner in HLS innovations, Dantech invites all BioFuture 2024 attendees to join them in exploring how digital science and technology can foster a healthier future through more effective research, development, and patient care strategies.

About Dantech

Dantech is a leading provider of advanced technological solutions in health and life sciences. As an AWS Vendor Partner, Dantech supports its clients in implementing the technological advances necessary for transformative healthcare and scientific breakthroughs.

Media Contact

