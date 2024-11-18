Dantech Returns to AWS re:Invent 2024 to Celebrate 7 Years of Client-Centric Cloud Innovation and Success

The women-led IT consulting firm is set to highlight its AWS success stories in healthcare, life sciences, finance, and the public sector at re:Invent 2024 and is eager to meet with tomorrow's AWS innovators.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dantech Corporation, an AWS partner since 2017, will join other industry leaders at AWS re:Invent 2024, taking place between December 2-6 at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Dantech will also be celebrating its seventh consecutive year at AWS' flagship conference, bringing its extensive experience in delivering cost-effective cloud solutions to the forefront.
Several Dantech clients will be featured speakers at the event, showcasing their successful AWS implementations. The success of these clients demonstrates the firm's commitment and proven track record in delivering high-quality outcomes since 1999.
"For us, AWS re:Invent represents a celebration of our clients' achievements and a springboard for tomorrow's innovation," said Dana Cottrell, President of Dantech Corporation. "This event is a space where we can connect with partners and clients while exploring the latest developments in cloud technology."
Dantech's leadership team and AWS practice consultants will be on-site throughout re:Invent. The team will be focused on networking with other industry leaders, exploring the latest trends, and building collaborative relationships with movers and shakers in the AWS space.
"This year is special for us," added Cottrell. "Several of our clients will be speaking and sharing their success stories. We're proud of how our collaborative approach has helped them to achieve successful outcomes in AWS!"
The Dantech team will be available throughout the event to discuss how organizations can use innovations in AI, machine learning, and cloud operations in their business.
Dantech's proven think-tank methodology has consistently delivered results for business leaders seeking to turn cloud challenges into competitive advantages. By combining deep technical expertise with cost-effective implementation strategies, Dantech helps clients to achieve more with cloud investments while reducing operational risks. AWS re:Invent presents the ideal opportunity to explore how this approach delivers actionable solutions to specific challenges in cloud computing.
To schedule a meeting with Dantech's AWS specialists during re:Invent 2024 or to learn more about the company's cost-effective cloud solutions, contact Gary Nacht at [email protected] or call +1 888-868-9015.
About Dantech Corporation
Dantech Corporation is a women-owned IT consulting firm that provides AWS solutions for organizations in the public and private sectors. Founded in 1999, Dantech has delivered scalable and secure cloud solutions to clients in healthcare, life sciences, finance, and government. For more information, visit https://www.dantechcorp.com/amazon.
Dantech Corporation
5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW
Suite 440-447
Washington, DC 20012
United States of America
Media Contact
Gary Nacht, Vice President, Client Engagement, Dantech Corporation
SOURCE Dantech Corporation; Dantech Corporation
