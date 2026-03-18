DAOU Unveils 2023 Soul of a Lion and Debuts Multi-City Experiential Tour

"As the crown jewel of the portfolio, Soul of a Lion represents the pinnacle of our winemaking and is a true reflection of DAOU Mountain's power and elegance," said José Alberto Moreira dos Santos, General Manager and Senior Winemaker of DAOU Vineyards Post this

Named in tribute to founders Georges and Daniel Daou's father, Soul of a Lion honors the passion, perseverance, and enduring conviction to craft world-class Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles. The 2023 vintage stands as a definitive expression of DAOU Mountain, precise and powerful, reinforcing its position as a defining icon of collectible California Cabernet. Crafted from meticulously selected parcels in the Adelaida District, the wine reflects a rare convergence of calcareous clay and limestone soils, a Mediterranean microclimate, and cooling Pacific influences, all ideal for Cabernet Sauvignon. Warm days and cool nights ensure balanced ripening and phenolic development, resulting in an age-worthy vintage of remarkable depth, structure, and longevity that reflects the power of place.

In tandem with the new vintage, DAOU will host Soul of a City, a multi-city experiential tour inspired by Soul of a Lion. Designed as an exclusive opportunity for wine enthusiasts to preview the 2023 release, the program captures the enduring spirit of DAOU Mountain through curated wine experiences that reflect the unique cultural lens of cities across America. The tour will debut this spring, launching in Miami on March 25, 2026, followed by Los Angeles on April 23, 2026, with guided tastings led by local tastemakers, elevated culinary pairings, and immersive design reflecting the personality of each host city. Soul of a City event details and ticket information are available at www.daouvineyards.com and through the DAOU+ app.

2023 DAOU SOUL OF A LION:

Wine Profile: Aged 22 months in 100% new French oak, the 2023 blend of 76% Cabernet Sauvignon, 18% Cabernet Franc, and 6% Petit Verdot displays saturated dark crimson and violet hues. Aromas of blueberry, plum, cherry pie, and thyme are layered with toasted oak, smoked meat, coconut, and crème brûlée. The palate is generous and seamless, unfolding in waves of boysenberry, blackberry, and chocolate-covered cherry, framed by polished tannins and a long, commanding finish.

Vintage Notes: The 2023 vintage was shaped by more than 30 inches of winter rainfall, a long, temperate growing season, and extended hang time. With only three days exceeding 100 degrees and a warm, dry October at harvest, the fruit achieved excellent phenolic maturity while retaining freshness and natural acidity.

Availability: 2023 Soul of a Lion will be available nationwide as of April 2026, with a suggested retail price of $150 per 750-ml bottle.

Additional Assets:

Photos for editorial use are available for download here (photo credit: DAOU Vineyards).

About DAOU Vineyards

DAOU Vineyards is committed to producing collectible, world-class wines to rival the most respected appellations in the world. Situated on a 212-acre hilltop estate in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles, DAOU was founded by brothers Georges and Daniel Daou in 2007 to develop the potential of Cabernet Sauvignon and other Bordeaux varieties in the region. The estate at DAOU Mountain combines remarkable geology, favorable microclimate, and high elevation, once described by renowned California winemaker André Tchelistcheff as "a jewel of ecological elements." DAOU crafts a range of high-quality wines that are both complex and accessible, designed to be a true pleasure to drink. With sweeping vineyard views showcasing the region's natural beauty, guests visiting the DAOU Mountain estate experience world-class hospitality in one of California's most stunning wine country settings. For more information, please visit www.daouvineyards.com.

Media Contact

Katherine Dolecki-Payton, DAOU Vineyards, 1 516-661-0808, [email protected], https://daouvineyards.com/

Elizabeth Stout, DAOU Vineyards, 1 201-615-4186, [email protected], https://daouvineyards.com/

SOURCE DAOU Vineyards