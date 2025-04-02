DAOU Vineyards Named Exclusive Wine Partner of LIV Golf

"At DAOU, we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence, crafting wines that rival the best in the world while creating unforgettable experiences that connect people in unexpected ways." Post this

As the Official Wine Partner, DAOU Vineyards will have a prominent presence at all 2025 LIV Golf tournaments and unveil an immersive wine experience at the U.S. season opener in Miami. The DAOU activation space, "DAOU on the Green," will offer an elevated setting within the Fan Village where attendees can enjoy DAOU's critically acclaimed wines and learn more about DAOU Vineyards, all while taking in the golf action. In addition, DAOU wines will be available at all concessions, including mobile drink carts and VIP hospitality areas, ensuring wine lovers can enjoy a selection of wines representing the best of Paso Robles and the unique terroir of DAOU Mountain at every touchpoint throughout the tournament.

"We are excited to welcome DAOU Vineyards into the LIV Golf family as our Exclusive Wine Partner," said Monica Fee, LIV Golf Senior Vice President, Global Head of Partnerships. "As fellow innovators in our industries, DAOU's pioneering approach to winemaking perfectly aligns with our mission to revolutionize golf and elevate the fan experience. Their presence will enrich the tournament atmosphere, offering fans a premium selection of world-class wines that enhance the excitement, competition, and prestige of our events."

Further strengthening its presence in professional golf, DAOU Vineyards will also serve as the Official Wine Partner of 4Aces GC, one of LIV Golf's 13 teams, led by captain Dustin Johnson. As part of this sponsorship, DAOU wines will be poured in the team's hospitality chalet at select U.S. events.

The LIV Golf League features an exciting blend of individual and team competition that has supercharged the sport, redefined how golf is experienced and captivated fans worldwide. Each tournament features 54 holes played over three rounds with shotgun starts, where all teams begin play simultaneously on different holes. The League's 13 four-player teams feature a collective 14 major champions with a combined 28 major championships and are led by many of the biggest stars in the game including Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Johnson and Phil Mickelson, among many others.

With a history of creating unforgettable moments—from pioneering exclusive wine club experiences to partnering with the Dallas Open and the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party—DAOU continues to redefine luxury hospitality across the worlds of food, wine, sports, and entertainment. This latest collaboration with LIV Golf is yet another bold move that brings the spirit of DAOU Mountain to fans around the globe.

Images for editorial use can be downloaded here.

About DAOU Vineyards

DAOU Vineyards is committed to producing collectible, world-class wines to rival the most respected appellations in the world. Situated on a 212-acre hilltop estate in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles, DAOU was founded by brothers Georges and Daniel Daou in 2007 to develop the potential of Cabernet Sauvignon and other Bordeaux varieties in the region. The estate at DAOU Mountain combines remarkable geology, favorable microclimate, and high elevation, once described by renowned California winemaker André Tchelistcheff as "a jewel of ecological elements." As a steward of this beautiful terroir, winemaker Daniel Daou offers a quality-focused range of complex but accessible wines that are a pleasure to drink. For more information, please visit www.daouvineyards.com.

About LIV Golf

The LIV Golf League is the world's only global golf league featuring 13 teams, a 14-tournament schedule, and many of the world's best golfers. Launched in 2022, the League was designed to expand the sport on a global level and create new value within the golfing ecosystem while enhancing the game's societal impact. A landmark investment by LIV Golf also launched The International Series, a set of 10 enhanced events sanctioned by the Asian Tour, with elevated prize funds in world-class destinations, offering a pathway for leading professional and amateur golfers from around the world into the LIV Golf League. Only three years into operations and with tournaments across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe, LIV Golf remains committed to developing the sport at every level and exposing more people to the positive virtues of the game through its unique blend of intense competition and entertainment. LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport's untapped worldwide potential. For more information, visit livgolf.com.

