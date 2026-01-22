DAOU Vineyards Returns as Official Wine Partner of the 2026 Nexo Dallas Open

"We are proud to return to the Nexo Dallas Open for year two of our three-year partnership and celebrate the inspiring talent, energy, and spirit of the tennis community in Dallas," said Neb Lukic, President, Luxury Sales and Marketing, Treasury Americas." Post this

As part of the 2026 tournament, DAOU will reprise its signature lounge in the Hospitality Village, offering tennis fans a luxurious escape to sip and savor Bordeaux-style wines between world-class matches. Dressed in DAOU's signature red palette and accented with tennis-inspired decor, the premium space will feature curated touchpoints that celebrate the estate's heritage of excellence and commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to consumers, wherever they may be. Open daily during tournament hours, the DAOU Lounge will pour a selection of the winery's celebrated portfolio, including DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, and its iconic flagship, Soul of a Lion. Additionally, DAOU wines will be available at all arena bars, elevating the courtside experience with premium pours for tennis fans throughout the tournament.

The Nexo Dallas Open will take place February 7–15, 2026, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. This year's tournament will feature a world-class roster of athletes in men's singles and doubles, including top-ranked Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, 2025 runner-up Casper Ruud, and former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov, with additional player announcements to come. Adding to the excitement, tennis icons John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, John Isner, and Sam Querrey will face off in the 2026 Nexo Dallas Open All-American Classic, bringing together four American players across generations in the tournament's second year as an ATP 500 event.

DAOU's continued presence at the Nexo Dallas Open underscores its growing momentum in the experiential sports space. From courtside to countryside, DAOU is redefining how consumers engage with fine wine, offering moments of connection as refined as the wines themselves.

About DAOU Vineyards

DAOU Vineyards is committed to producing collectible, world-class wines to rival the most respected appellations in the world. Situated on a 212-acre hilltop estate in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles, DAOU was founded by brothers Georges and Daniel Daou in 2007 to develop the potential of Cabernet Sauvignon and other Bordeaux varieties in the region. The estate at DAOU Mountain combines remarkable geology, favorable microclimate, and high elevation, once described by renowned California winemaker André Tchelistcheff as "a jewel of ecological elements." DAOU crafts a range of high-quality wines that are both complex and accessible, designed to be a true pleasure to drink. With sweeping vineyard views showcasing the region's natural beauty, guests visiting the DAOU Mountain estate experience world-class hospitality in one of California's most stunning wine country settings. For more information, please visit www.daouvineyards.com.

About The Nexo Dallas Open

The Nexo Dallas Open is currently an ATP Tour 500 men's tournament that will play its fifth year in North Texas, February 7-15, 2026, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. It will be the only ATP Tour indoor championship in the United States, and features men's top world tennis players in singles and doubles competition. The tournament, previously held as the New York Open and Memphis Open, is one of the longest-running American tournaments on the ATP Tour. Its rich history features some of the top names in tennis, including legends John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Michael Chang, John Isner, and Andy Murray, and a current generation of stars like Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Casper Ruud and Tommy Paul.

