Darby Starr Joins Unitek Learning as the New EMT Program Director

Darby has been an educator for 19 years and a paramedic for over two decades. In 1993, Darby started his career in wildland firefighting and became a structural firefighter. He spent years in the field on a professional and volunteer level. In the early 2000s, Darby assumed the role of an EMT skills instructor. He also taught high-level paramedic classes and EMT Refresher courses. Through these positions, he developed an EMT course called "Total Patient Management" to better equip future generations.

"Darby is a beloved leader in the field of Emergency Medical Services," said David Higley, Chief Marketing Officer at Unitek Learning. "This announcement marks another step forward as we continue to expand our program and focus on the retention of content, hands-on delivery methods, and high pass rates for the NREMT exam."

Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning, added: "We are so thrilled to welcome Darby to the team. At Unitek, we are dedicated to preparing the next generation of top-notch EMTs and helping them with their ongoing success. Because our Boot Camp prepares EMTs in just 14 days, Unitek EMT is uniquely qualified to help combat shortages and replenish the workforce."

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach the clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

