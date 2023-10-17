Dardanos's Shoes announces the launch of the Dardano's Rewards Program

Dardano's Shoes, a renowned family-owned store specializing in comfort footwear, accessories & and shoe repair, is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new loyalty program DARDANO's REWARDS. Designed by Zinrelo, a SaaS-based loyalty platform, the objective was to improve customer retention, increase revenue from a segment, promote referrals, and promote social media shares & and engagement.
DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The contribution of the Zinrelo development team was instrumental in the effective unveiling of "Dardano's Rewards," a trailblazing loyalty program that grants users significant incentives with each shoe purchase made at Dardano. This applies to both online and in-store shopping experiences. Dardano's Rewards stands out as an exclusive membership program that allows participants to accumulate 1 point for every dollar spent on their purchases. Additionally, users receive rewards for engaging in social media activities such as sharing on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The program further provides incentives for website purchases, a complimentary birthday bonus, and the establishment of new accounts, all contributing to improved customer retention.
Dardano's Rewards provides a new channel for new and existing customers to interact and discover rewards in the palm of their hands. Boosting customer satisfaction and connecting with our customers, by rewarding them with every interaction and engagement. The tailored experiences help connect us with our customer's bespoke shopping habits and improve loyalty rewards.
"At Dardano's Shoes, we speak our customers' language and work hard to recognize their needs. Dardano's Rewards is an extension of the same principle. We see our customers shopping more and more online and in-store, so we're excited to introduce a loyalty program that provides enhanced rewards to our valued customers." Zinrelo's technology has enabled us to build a program, customized to our operations, which we can scale and tailor to our needs." – says Evan Bergman, e-Commerce Director at Dardano's Shoes.
It's incredible to have a family-owned brand like Dardano's Shoes among our clientele. Dardano's Rewards demonstrates the power of community-centric, reward-driven loyalty systems that build a true connection with the brand. That's why we're so proud to help their customers connect and reconnect with Dardano's in completely new ways." - says Jai Rawat, CEO at Zinrelo.
ABOUT ZINRELO:
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based, AI-powered loyalty platform that helps brands
launch holistic rewards programs. With 14+ years of experience, Zinrelo has worked with brands like EJ Gallo, Olsen, Stride Rite, Vida Group, Leonisa, DefenAge, Jelly Belly, Fechheimer, etc. to create innovative rewards programs to improve their customer retention and repeat purchase revenues.
ABOUT DARDANO'S SHOES:
DARDANO'S is Your One-Stop Shoe Shop for All of your Footwear, Repair, and Foot Comfort Needs. Specializing in foot comfort, Dardano's offers a whole department dedicated to providing customers with a solution to help minimize foot discomfort and maximize the performance of their feet. Here you will find a large selection of comfort aids and insoles, and prescription shoe modifications services.
With many decades and generations of experience, Dardano's Shoes is most commonly known and respected for our roots – shoe repair. Our repair facility is one of the largest in the country staffed with a crew of skilled repair craftsmen with years of experience. We are dedicated to using the highest quality of materials and products available in the industry.
