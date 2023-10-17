Dardanos's Shoes announces the launch of the Dardano's Rewards Program

"Zinrelo's technology has enabled us to build a program, customized to our operations, which we can scale and tailor to our needs." – says Evan Bergman, e-Commerce Director at Dardano's Shoes. Tweet this

"At Dardano's Shoes, we speak our customers' language and work hard to recognize their needs. Dardano's Rewards is an extension of the same principle. We see our customers shopping more and more online and in-store, so we're excited to introduce a loyalty program that provides enhanced rewards to our valued customers." Zinrelo's technology has enabled us to build a program, customized to our operations, which we can scale and tailor to our needs." – says Evan Bergman, e-Commerce Director at Dardano's Shoes.

It's incredible to have a family-owned brand like Dardano's Shoes among our clientele. Dardano's Rewards demonstrates the power of community-centric, reward-driven loyalty systems that build a true connection with the brand. That's why we're so proud to help their customers connect and reconnect with Dardano's in completely new ways." - says Jai Rawat, CEO at Zinrelo.

ABOUT ZINRELO:

Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based, AI-powered loyalty platform that helps brands

launch holistic rewards programs. With 14+ years of experience, Zinrelo has worked with brands like EJ Gallo, Olsen, Stride Rite, Vida Group, Leonisa, DefenAge, Jelly Belly, Fechheimer, etc. to create innovative rewards programs to improve their customer retention and repeat purchase revenues.

ABOUT DARDANO'S SHOES:

DARDANO'S is Your One-Stop Shoe Shop for All of your Footwear, Repair, and Foot Comfort Needs. Specializing in foot comfort, Dardano's offers a whole department dedicated to providing customers with a solution to help minimize foot discomfort and maximize the performance of their feet. Here you will find a large selection of comfort aids and insoles, and prescription shoe modifications services.

With many decades and generations of experience, Dardano's Shoes is most commonly known and respected for our roots – shoe repair. Our repair facility is one of the largest in the country staffed with a crew of skilled repair craftsmen with years of experience. We are dedicated to using the highest quality of materials and products available in the industry.

Media Contact

Mihir Barve, Zinrelo, 5169285829, [email protected], https://www.zinrelo.com/

SOURCE Zinrelo