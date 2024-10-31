Dare 2 Share LIVE 2024 Gears Up to Make a Global Impact with over 4,500 Groups Registered Representing 100+ Countries So Far

Dare 2 Share LIVE 2024 kicks off on November 9, igniting a global day of youth evangelism with a record 4,500+ groups from over 100 countries registered so far. This free, multilingual event, organized by Dare 2 Share, equips teens with practical tools to confidently share the life-changing message of Jesus within their communities. Dare 2 Share LIVE offers a unique opportunity to mobilize a new generation, uniting youth worldwide in a powerful mission. Harnessing the reach of technology, students will stand together with one purpose: to bring hope, inspire change, and ignite a Kingdom-building movement across the globe.

This year's Dare 2 Share LIVE event is on track to be the biggest one yet, with over 4,500 groups representing 100+ countries registered for the event so far. The event will equip and inspire tens of thousands of teenagers worldwide to engage in Gospel conversations, impacting their friends and local communities with the message of hope found in Jesus Christ.

Greg Stier, founder of Dare 2 Share, emphasized the urgency of reaching today's youth, stating, "The challenges this generation faces are monumental, but the power of the Gospel is greater still. Dare 2 Share LIVE is about mobilizing students globally to share that life-changing hope with their peers. We're seeing an unprecedented response, and this year, we believe God will do something world-shaking through these young evangelists."

As the global event continues to expand, Dare 2 Share LIVE is now offered fully contextualized in multiple languages: English, Spanish, and Portuguese, drawing youth ministries from every corner of the world, uniting them in a single mission: to share the Gospel with their peers.

Quick Facts:

Dare 2 Share LIVE is a free video event that equips students with the tools they need to confidently share their faith, combining inspiration with practical outreach.

November 9th marks the annual global day of youth evangelism, where thousands of students will watch event training videos then put what they learn into practice by serving and sharing the Gospel with their local communities.

Dare 2 Share LIVE: Sparking a Gospel Movement

Since its inception, Dare 2 Share has been committed to training and mobilizing young people to share their faith. The 2024 Dare 2 Share LIVE event registration numbers are set to surpass all previous years. As Dare 2 Share President, Debbie Bresina, remarked, "We are witnessing a movement of young people rising up to take the Gospel to their world. Technology is allowing us to unite these students in ways never before possible, and this event is just the beginning of what we believe will be a global awakening."

The momentum leading up to Dare 2 Share LIVE 2024 reflects a growing hunger among young people to take ownership of their faith and make a tangible impact in their communities. With weeks still left for groups to register, the numbers are expected to climb even higher, creating the potential for this to be the most impactful Dare 2 Share event yet.

For more information on Dare 2 Share LIVE, visit dare2share.org/events/live

For more information on the organization of Dare 2 Share, visit dare2share.org

For press inquiries and interview requests, please contact Emma Schenkel, [email protected]

