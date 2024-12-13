Dare 2 Share's 2024 Event is Engaging Tens of Thousands of Teens Worldwide in Gospel Outreach!

The 2024 Dare 2 Share LIVE event, which kicked off on November 9 with the theme Play to Win, has united over 45,000 teens from 60 countries to share the Gospel so far. Through inspiring video training and in-person outreach, the event is sparking a global movement of teens living out their faith. Many ministries are using it to sustain year-round evangelism. Dare 2 Share Founder Greg Stier, emphasized its impact, highlighting the transformation of both students and communities through prayer, service, and Gospel sharing. This event has been hugely impactful, and God is certainly moving through it.

ARVADA, Colo., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Youth Around the Globe Are Being Empowered to Share the Gospel in Their Communities through the video event called Dare 2 Share LIVE.

Through the 2024 Dare 2 Share LIVE event, tens of thousands of teenagers across the globe have been inspired, equipped, and unleashed to share the Gospel within their communities. The event kicked off on November 9, mobilizing over 45,000 students from 60 different countries so far, reaching a vast number of people with the life-changing message of Jesus Christ.

This year's theme, Play to Win, is challenging students to step out in faith and embrace their calling to spread the Gospel to their friends. This event is fully contextualized in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Through the combined components of video training sessions and in-person outreach, Dare 2 Share LIVE is sparking a global Gospel movement led by teens.

Many youth ministries use the event as a launching pad to sustain a culture of evangelism throughout the year. Inspired by their experience, students have gone on to form regular evangelism groups, keeping the momentum alive! A youth leader from Nigeria shared, "We fight to win, fighting for the good cause. We run to win, running the good race. We play to win"—a powerful sentiment echoed by youth leaders and students across the globe who are passionately embracing this mission.

Greg Stier, founder of Dare 2 Share, reflected on the event's success, stating, "This generation doesn't just want to talk about faith—they want to live it out. That is the beauty of Dare 2 Share LIVE. Teens are equipped and immediately activated to pray, serve, and share the Gospel. It's a day of transformation—for them and their communities."

Dare 2 Share LIVE isn't just about equipping students; it's about community transformation. The tangible acts of service combined with Gospel conversations make this event unique in its ability to reach hearts and change lives.

About Dare 2 Share

Dare 2 Share (D2S) is a non-profit ministry based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, focused on equipping and mobilizing teenagers to share the Gospel with their peers. Founded by Greg Stier in 1991, D2S's mission grew even more urgent after the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, which occurred just minutes from their offices. Over the past 30 years, D2S has impacted millions of teens and youth leaders through training, events, and resources. Programs like Dare 2 Share LIVE and Lead THE Cause continue to fuel the vision of seeing every teen, everywhere, hear the Gospel from a friend. D2S remains committed to inspiring a generation of teenagers to boldly share their faith and transform their world for Christ. By providing practical tools and creating opportunities for teens to engage in real-world evangelism, D2S empowers youth to make a lasting impact in their communities. As the movement continues to grow, D2S is reaching more young people worldwide with the message of hope and salvation in Jesus Christ.

For more information on Dare 2 Share Live, visit dare2share.org/events/live

For more information on the organization of Dare 2 Share, visit dare2share.org

For press inquiries and interview requests, please contact Emma Schenkel, [email protected]

Media Contact

Emma Schenkel, Dare 2 Share Ministries, 1 303-425-1606, [email protected], https://www.dare2share.org/

Twitter

SOURCE Dare 2 Share Ministries