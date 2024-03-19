Darena Solutions Announces Partner Program for its MeldRx Platform

Darena, now equipped with MeldRx, is the best partnership we could have hoped for. We are excited to partner with them and build the healthcare apps of the next decade. Sidharth Ramesh, Founder & CEO, Medblocks Post this

Acknowledging the intricate landscape of healthcare technology and the pivotal role of SMART on FHIR in advancing interoperability and innovation, MeldRx Partner Program is designed for consulting firms committed to providing top-tier app development services. The program bridges the gap between technological potential and practical healthcare solutions by offering comprehensive training on the MeldRx platform and the SMART on FHIR framework. This strategic collaboration allows companies to focus on delivering the best features to their clients while entrusting MeldRx to manage connectivity and scaling challenges.

INAUGURAL PARTNER ANNOUNCEMENT WITH MEDBLOCKS

Darena announced Medblocks as its inaugural partner, a renowned consulting and app development company with a distinguished track record of excellence in the healthcare technology sector.

Pawan Jindal, Founder and CEO of Darena Solutions, shared his excitement for the program, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce Medblocks as the inaugural partner chosen for the MeldRx Partner Program. Their dedication to innovation and quality in developing healthcare solutions aligns perfectly with the goals of the MeldRx Partner Program. This collaboration emphasizes our commitment to working with leaders in the industry to advance healthcare technology and improve patient outcomes."

"At Medblocks, we have always believed in the need for innovation and apps built on top of the traditional EHR to meet the needs of today's healthcare system. SMART on FHIR has been a resounding answer to this problem. Darena, now equipped with MeldRx, is the best partnership we could have hoped for. We are excited to partner with them and build the healthcare apps of the next decade," stated Sidharth Ramesh, Founder and CEO of Medblocks.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

In-depth Training: Participants undergo extensive training to master the MeldRx platform and gain a deep understanding of SMART on FHIR, ensuring they are well-prepared to develop powerful and compliant healthcare applications.

SHAPING THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY

The MeldRx Partner Program extends beyond a training initiative; it's a strategic partnership to advance the future of healthcare technology. By collaborating with app consulting companies, it seeks to foster a community of innovators capable of making significant impacts in the healthcare industry.

WHO SHOULD JOIN?

The program is ideal for app consulting companies specializing in healthcare solutions and eager to expand services to include SMART on FHIR app development. Whether enhancing current offerings or delving into the growing field of healthcare apps, the MeldRx Partner Program provides the knowledge, tools, and support needed for success. Contact us to learn more.

ABOUT DARENA SOLUTIONS

Darena Solutions offers FHIR®-enabled tools for healthcare interoperability, compliance, and analytics. Darena's products include MeldRx, MyMipsScore, and BlueButtonPRO. MeldRx is a platform to build, test, and launch healthcare apps. MyMipsScore is a leading solution for MIPS compliance that supports all eCQMs and registry measures as a CMS Qualified Registry. BlueButtonPRO became the nation's first 2015 Edition ONC-certified FHIR API solution and boasts one of the largest listings of live FHIR APIs on the HealthIT.gov Lantern Dashboard. Darena enables efficient data sharing among providers, payers, and patients, helping organizations derive insights for prospective decision-making and improve patient outcomes. Connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

ABOUT MEDBLOCKS

Medblocks provides tools, training, and services in the space of healthcare interoperability and health data platforms with a specific focus on FHIR, openEHR, and SNOMED CT. In the interoperability community, Medblocks is known for its open-source library Medblocks UI, which makes it easy to capture structured data as FHIR and openEHR native resources. Medblocks also recently made their hands-on SMART on FHIR training program available through the "Build 5 FHIR Applications in 10 weeks Bootcamp".

Media Contact

Anshu Jindal, Darena Solutions, 832-736-2552, [email protected], https://www.darenasolutions.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Darena Solutions