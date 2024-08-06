Darena Solutions Announces the Launch of the Redesigned MeldRx Directory

The MeldRx directory meets the new FHIR endpoint requirements under ONC HTI-1 and offers enhanced functionalities and user experience.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darena Solutions, a leading provider of FHIR®-enabled interoperability, regulatory compliance, and analytics solutions, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned directory (formerly MeldRx Hub). This update comes in response to the upcoming ONC Endpoint Requirements under the HTI-1 rule, set to take effect on January 1st, 2025. The ONC has mandated that by this date, EHRs must ensure that FHIR API endpoints for all provider organizations are published in a public directory. The specification requires (g)(10) certified developers to publish a "Service Base URL" in a machine-readable FHIR format, including detailed organization information for each endpoint.

To ensure compliance, the ONC has introduced the Inferno tool (Service Base URL Test Kit) and the Lantern Public Directory, which will monitor the availability and accuracy of these URLs. Non-compliance may result in corrective action as per the HTI-1 final rule. The newly redesigned MeldRx directory not only complies with these stringent requirements but also offers enhanced functionalities and user experience.

KEY FEATURES OF THE REDESIGNED MELDRX DIRECTORY

Automatic Publication of FHIR Endpoints: All HTI-1 certified FHIR endpoints provisioned for providers will be automatically published to the directory.

User-Managed Listings: Customers can update their practice and provider details directly from the MeldRx app, ensuring real-time accuracy.

Improved Search and Sorting: Enhanced search and sorting mechanisms make it easier to find practices and providers within the directory.

Patrick Schiess, President and Chief Information Security Officer of Darena Solutions, commented on the launch:

"MeldRx's directory is more than a listing of practices and providers. It's a vehicle to build trust while connecting patients, providers, and researchers to valuable healthcare data. We designed the directory with usability in mind and know that our customers are excited to see their practices and providers listed among some of the leading organizations in healthcare. By being listed in the directory, organizations are taking a stand for healthcare interoperability and letting the world know that they believe in the mission to digitally share healthcare data."

As part of its ongoing commitment to regulatory compliance and innovation, Darena Solutions continues to deliver solutions that facilitate data sharing, interoperability, and prospective decision-making within the healthcare ecosystem. The redesigned directory is a testament to the company's dedication to providing top-tier solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and EHR developers alike. To discover more about Darena Solutions' approach to solving healthcare IT challenges using the MeldRx platform, visit their YouTube channel.

ABOUT DARENA SOLUTIONS

Darena Solutions simplifies healthcare interoperability and regulatory compliance for EHRs, providers, and payers. Our flagship product, MeldRx, offers a fully managed, scalable, FHIR-first backend as a service. It supports standalone apps, SMART on FHIR apps, multiple EHR integrations, and consumer-mediated data exchange. Its flexibility makes MeldRx an ideal fit for use cases ranging from internal projects to developing new apps. Darena also helps EHRs stay on top of regulatory requirements for the Cures Act, HTI-1, and MIPS, and enhance their offerings with FHIR. By opening data-sharing channels and boosting EHR capabilities with custom apps - including AI apps, DSI apps, CDS hooks, and more - Darena empowers healthcare organizations to achieve true interoperability and gain insights to improve patient outcomes. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn or visit our website at http://www.darenasolutions.com.

Media Contact

Anshu Jindal, Darena Solutions, 832-736-2552, [email protected], https://www.darenasolutions.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Darena Solutions