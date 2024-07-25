Darena Solutions Launches Plug-and-Play (b)(11) Decision Support Interventions Solution

Our (b)(11) DSI solution marks a significant advancement in health IT, offering a ready-to-implement solution that ensures compliance and boosts the functionality of EHRs. WAYNE SINGER, SR. VP REGULATORY AFFAIRS Post this

Darena Solutions recognizes the importance of advanced decision support systems that comply with regulatory standards and optimize clinical workflows. Darena's (b)(11) solution is designed to exceed the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) requirements, providing EHRs with a reliable, production-focused solution that meets all certification criteria.

"We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking solution to EHR developers," said Wayne Singer, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Darena Solutions." Our (b)(11) DSI solution marks a significant advancement in health IT, offering a ready-to-implement solution that ensures compliance and boosts the functionality of EHRs."

KEY FEATURES OF DARENA's (b)(11) SOLUTION

*Plug-and-Play Integration*: Simplifies the process for EHRs to rapidly incorporate and support the wide range of DSI interventions into their systems, reducing development time and effort.

Enhanced Decision Support: Meets the expanded requirements of the HTI-1 Final Rule, including support for 13 attributes for evidence-based DSIs and 31 attributes for predictive DSIs. The advanced capabilities help improve clinical decision-making by providing timely and accurate interventions.

Certification Compliance: Exceeds the stringent ONC (b)(11) requirements, ensuring that EHRs stay ahead of regulatory demands. It also includes the ongoing Conditions and Maintenance of Certification requirements.

To get an overview of Darena's (b)(11) solution in action, watch the video: How MeldRx Solves (b)(11) for DSI and AI Apps

EHRs seeking a (b)(11) DSI solution to comply with the new HTI-1 mandates before December 31, 2024, can contact us to learn more.

ABOUT DARENA SOLUTIONS

Darena Solutions simplifies healthcare interoperability and regulatory compliance for EHRs, providers, and payers. Our flagship product, MeldRx, offers a fully managed, scalable, FHIR-first backend as a service. It supports standalone apps, SMART on FHIR apps, multiple EHR integrations, and consumer-mediated data exchange. Its flexibility makes MeldRx an ideal fit for use cases ranging from internal projects to developing new apps. Darena also helps EHRs stay on top of regulatory requirements for the Cures Act, HTI-1, and MIPS, and enhance their offerings with FHIR. By opening data-sharing channels and boosting EHR capabilities with custom apps - including AI apps, DSI apps, CDS hooks, and more - Darena empowers healthcare organizations to achieve true interoperability and gain insights to improve patient outcomes. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn or visit our website at http://www.darenasolutions.com.

Media Contact

Anshu Jindal, Darena Solutions, 832-736-2552, [email protected] , www.darenasolutions.com

